Sharon Osbourne Exposes Greedy Band: 'Not the Time to Make a Profit' at Ozzy's Final Black Sabbath Show
Sharon Osbourne isn't holding back her feelings about a certain band that tried to profit off her husband Ozzy Osbourne's final curtain call.
In a candid interview with Billboard ahead of the highly anticipated farewell concert, she revealed that she disinvited a group she described as "greedy."
"They wanted to make a profit, and it's not the time to make a profit," Sharon said. The outspoken 72-year-old promised to reveal the band's identity once the show was over, adding, "I think people will be shocked."
Ozzy, 76, took the stage for his last performance alongside Black Sabbath bandmates Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi, and Bill Ward at Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England — the birthplace of the legendary group formed in the late '60s.
The monumental 10-hour concert treated fans to spectacular performances from iconic acts, including Metallica, Guns N' Roses and Jack Black, all hosted by Aquaman star Jason Momoa.
"I'm going back to the beginning… it's time for me to give back to the place where I was born," Ozzy shared in a statement ahead of the finale. "How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham forever."
In a bittersweet announcement earlier this year, Ozzy declared he would perform with the band one last time amid ongoing health struggles.
In 2020, he revealed his Parkinson's disease diagnosis, and in 2022, he paused touring following extensive spinal surgery. Recent revelations indicated he only has "10 years left" to live, an acceptance shaped by his battle with health issues.
During an open conversation with Rolling Stone UK, he expressed his frustrations, saying, "'How long do you want me to f------ live for?!' At best, I've got 10 years left and when you're older, time picks up speed."
Ozzy also shared the distressing fact that he has an assisted suicide pact with Sharon, reflecting on his fears surrounding a painful end.
"I like the idea that if you have a terminal illness, you can go to a place in Switzerland and get it done quickly," he admitted. "I saw my father die of cancer."
