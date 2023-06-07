Butler, who had a reputation of being the "sensible one" in the group, said Sharon, 70, was out of control when they first met in the '70s — and she was dating guitarist Tony Iommi before Ozzy, 74.

“She was alright, but a bit of a nutter. She was basically one of the lads, could drink with the best of us and was often out of control. I’ll always remember one night at the Rainbow, when she was so drunk that she started kicking some bloke’s Rolls-Royce in. Looking back, it’s not a surprise she and Ozzy ended up together," he recalled.