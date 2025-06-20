Sharon Stone, 67, Goes Braless in Stunning See-Through Top for Empowering 'Vogue' Shoot
Sharon Stone is turning heads at 67, showcasing her ageless beauty in a breathtaking new photoshoot for Vogue Adria's June 2025 issue.
The Hollywood icon flaunted her dazzling figure in sheer outfits that define elegance and allure.
In this captivating black-and-white shoot, the Basic Instinct star captures the essence of sophistication, appearing alongside over 20 male models.
Posing in various dramatic positions, Stone exudes old-school glamour.
One striking image features Stone perched on a male model's shoulders, her legs wrapped around him as a crowd of admirers reaches out.
With soft curls framing her face, she wears a mesh top that highlights her enviable silhouette.
Another chic shot captures her in a floor-length black gown, arms gracefully raised. With a sultry pout and fashionable quiff, Stone embodies sheer elegance.
The shoot also showcases Stone embracing her femininity in a sharp suit while standing confidently among a sea of men. In a standout moment, she wears a masculine white suit, hands in her pockets, striking a pose with a calm composure.
In one provocative image, Stone lies on a table, her long legs on display, while a male model kisses her. Another mesmerizing shot features her reclining across the laps of male models, tugging playfully at her shirt.
The international superstar also dons a sheer black, skin-tight outfit, complete with rips, while a second cover sees her in a relaxed boiler suit, hair cascading down. This playful homage to her iconic Basic Instinct pose features her legs wide open, capturing the essence of empowerment that has defined her career.
The photoshoot celebrates Stone as the embodiment of an "independent, fearless and unapologetic woman who continues to break boundaries — in culture, fashion and identity."
She shocked audiences in the 1992 classic Basic Instinct with the memorable reveal during a police interrogation scene, cementing her legacy in cinematic history.
Last year, Stone recreated the infamous leg-crossing scene in revealing red lingerie, proving she's still a force to be reckoned with more than three decades later.
Stone has long expressed that she is not obsessed with looking youthful, and is focused on aging gracefully.
"This idea that being youthful is the only thing that's beautiful or attractive simply isn't true. I don't want to be an 'ageless beauty.' I want to be a woman who is the best I can be at my age," she told Shape in 2014.
In an interview with The Sunday Times, Stone also emphasized on the importance of loving one's body once they grow older.
"A lot of people give up as they get older. They let go of their body because it's collapsing anyway, or it's like, 'I'm not defined by my body anymore.' But you still have to love that body," she said.