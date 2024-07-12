Sharon Stone, 66, Stuns in Lingerie and Heels to Recreate Iconic 'Basic Instinct' Scene: 'Basically Yours'
She's still got it!
On Thursday, July 11, Sharon Stone evoked her iconic character from Basic Instinct for a seductive Instagram snap.
In the photo, the actress donned nothing but cream and red lingerie, a pair of blue strappy high heels and a few chunky necklaces.
"BASICALLY ….YOURS 🥰," she captioned the image, in which she had one leg crossed over the other while sitting on a furry ottoman.
Stars like Billy Eichner and Lucy Hale gave the picture a "like," while fans more outwardly expressed their excitement over the photo.
"This is what we want to see more, women of a certain age bold and daring. 👏👏," one supporter commented, while a second said, "Bravo! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 so hot! 👏👏👏."
"You are my absolute hero!!!" one woman declared, with an additional individual writing, "Sharon is a timeless muse! Her beauty and confidence are simply stunning. ✨."
The confident mother-of-three has proudly put her body on display for years, recently posting a picture of herself going topless while painting.
While the Oscar winner has received a ton of praise for proving age is just a number, she was met with backlash earlier this month when she doubled down on her defense of disgraced actor Kevin Spacey.
During her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stone acknowledged people are "mad" at her for admitting she couldn't wait for the House of Cards alum — who was accused of sexual misconduct — to return to acting.
"I said that after being in therapy for seven years, not being allowed to work, losing his home, losing everything, he should be allowed to come back," the actress stated.
"He’s reached out to everybody he’s offended and said he’s sorry," Stone noted. "Kevin grabbed people by their genitals. Many people. But nobody [has publicly said] he’s raped them or forced them into a sexual encounter."
Social media followers criticized her words, with one person tweeting, "Just STOP STOP STOP telling folks when to forgive abusers."
"Ma’am, your statements show you’re a major part of Hollywood’s lingering misogyny problem," another person wrote, while a third said, "She is not a good person if she supports a serial predator."
As OK! reported, in 2017, Spacey, 64, was accused by several men of sexual misconduct, with some of them claiming they were underage at the time.
The actor denied the allegations and was acquitted of sexual assault in 2023.