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'I'm Still Hot': Sharon Stone, 68, Declares She's 'Gone the Distance' Since Starting Out Her Career as a Hollywood Bombshell

Photo of Sharon Stone
Source: MEGA; Variety/X

Sharon Stone declared that she was 'still hot' as she looked back at her early beginnings in Hollywood.

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Sept. 24 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

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Sharon Stone looked back on her early days as a Hollywood bombshell, reflecting on how she became the icon she is today.

"You have to claw your way to the top. So, for those of us who got here, it’s the top of our heads that broke that glass ceiling that you’re all getting the benefits of," Stone, 68, said during a speech at the annual Variety Power of Women event on Wednesday, September 23. "And I have gone the distance. I have gone the distance from being a s-- symbol."

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Source: Variety/X

Sharon Stone was honored at the annual Variety Power of Women event on September 21.

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Sharon Stone Looks Back on Hollywood Bombshell Status

Photo of Sharon Stone was a guest of honor at Variety Power of Women event.
Source: Variety/X

Sharon Stone was a guest of honor at Variety Power of Women event.

Stone was a guest of honor at the star-studded event, where she was celebrated for her outstanding accomplishments and dedicated commitment to several charitable causes.

"I did it by keeping both of these tired feet that hurt from wearing four-inch heels on poured concrete floors. I kept them firmly planted on terra firma because there is no gray in the red, white and blue," she continued. "So the power that I feel in the power of women, I get because I am standing in the middle of you, and I do not stand alone when I stand here."

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Sharon Stone Highlighted American Civil Liberties Union

Photo of Sharon Stone highlighted the American Civil Liberties Union during the event on September 23.
Source: MEGA

Sharon Stone highlighted the American Civil Liberties Union during the event on September 23.

Stone rose to fame in the '90s as a Hollywood bombshell, starring in cult classic films like Basic Instinct and Casino.

At the Variety event, Stone opted to highlight the American Civil Liberties Union, a nonprofit founded to defend and preserve individual liberties under the Constitution.

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'I'm Not Going to Make a Political Statement'

Photo of Sharon Stone said her humanitarian work focuses on 'things that are most needed,' and she felt that 'American civil liberties' were at the top of her list.
Source: MEGA

Sharon Stone said her humanitarian work focuses on 'things that are most needed,' and she felt that 'American civil liberties' were at the top of her list.

When asked if she chose the organization because of "what [Donald] Trump is doing to the country," she replied, "I'm not going to make a political statement."

"The majority of my global humanitarian work focuses on the things that are most needed, and right now it feels like American civil liberties is something that is up for grabs," she told the outlet in an interview published ahead of the event on September 17. "And though most of the online chatter — the really negative stuff — is done by about 3 percent of the people, it makes up 300 percent of the bad news that we see on our devices. So it’s really important that those of us who want to be loving, concerned and protective of each other’s civil liberties need to be vocal about it."

Sharon Stone Urged Others to 'Be Protective' of Their Neighbors

Photo of Sharon Stone said her support for the American Civil Liberties dates back to her youth.
Source: MEGA

Sharon Stone said her support for the American Civil Liberties dates back to her youth.

Stone admitted she was a "card-carrying member of the ACLU" for decades.

"At a time where it becomes a controversial statement to raise a flag in your own yard, I think it’s an important thing to be able to feel proud of your own country and protective of your own neighbors," she concluded.

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