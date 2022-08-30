She's Still Got It! Sharon Stone Shows Off Fit Figure In Sexy Bikini Snap
Summer's not over just yet for Sharon Stone! The 64-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, August 27, to share a sexy mirror selfie that showed off her bangin' bod.
"Why do I always get in shape when summer's over?" she quipped in the caption of the post, which put her fit physique on display in a multicolored string bikini.
The actress' celeb pals were quick to shower the snap with praise.
"Wow 🔥🔥🔥," commented Billy Eichner, while Carson Kressley noted, "It’s never too late to be fabulous."
Paulina Porizkova commented that the movie star is "always in shape to slay," while Lisa Rinna added, "You are just hot. 🔥🔥🔥."
The Oscar winner shared a topless snap on social media earlier this year, where she flaunted her towel-draped figure. "Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day," she captioned the post.
It looks like it's been a summer of relaxation for the star, as in another Instagram upload, she glowed while playing volleyball in the pool. "Sunday funday," Sharon captioned the outdoorsy shot.
Though the mom-of-three has no qualms about putting her figure on display, she doesn't want fans to see her as a sex symbol.
"I mean, I never thought I was that sexy," she admitted in a 2020 interview. "When I did Basic Instinct, I explored my dark side and made friends with my dark side. I got to not be afraid of my own self. I think people find that sexy."
The Muse star also opened up about the pressures women in Hollywood face when it comes to looking a certain way. "It's difficult, because everybody expects you to be that all the time," she noted. "People still want to see my boobs. It's like, 'Really? Grow up!'"
Stone shared her thoughts on being a sex symbol in an interview with Town & Country magazine.