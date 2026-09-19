Sharon Stone Shades Sydney Sweeney's Nude Scenes and Lingerie Line

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Sharon Stone had some fun at the expense of her Euphoria costar Sydney Sweeney, joking that her character's on-screen influence didn't carry over into real life. The actress, 68, revisited her role on the HBO drama in a new interview with Variety, connecting a plot point from the show's final season to Sweeney's off-screen business ventures. The remark seemed to be lighthearted ribbing between the two performers, with Stone apparently cracking wise about the younger star.

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Stone's Playful Jab

Source: MEGA Stone played Patricia Lance, a producer who tries to pull Sweeney's character, Cassie Howard, away from cam-girl work.

Stone recalled the arc her character followed opposite Sweeney's. On Euphoria, she played Patricia Lance, a producer who tries to pull Sweeney's character, Cassie Howard, away from online cam-girl work and into an acting project. In the story, the character agrees to make the change. "In Euphoria, I tried to get Sydney Sweeney’s character to stop being a cam girl and to come and work for me on the series I was producing called L.A. Nights," Stone said. "And she agreed to stop being a cam girl — which she didn’t do." Stone then extended the joke to Sweeney's real life. "As you can see from Sydney's new lingerie line, it didn't take," she said with a wink, referencing the brand Sweeney has spent the past year building. The comment played on the overlap between Cassie's provocative on-screen storyline and Sweeney's real-world work, a parallel the show itself has leaned into.

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Fans React to Stone's Comment

Source: MEGA Some read the line as gentle ribbing between costars, others as a sly dig at Sweeney's business choices.

Sweeney's character spent the final season navigating an online-persona storyline, and in one episode she wore pieces from Sweeney's own lingerie label during a scene, folding the actress' business directly into the fiction. Stone, who joined the series for its third and final season, has spoken warmly about the experience overall. She's praised creator Sam Levinson and the cast, and slipped back into character during the Variety conversation by delivering one of Patricia's lines. Her jab at Sweeney read as part of that affectionate look back rather than a swipe. Still, that hasn't kept some fans from taking her comment as shade, calling back to Stone's previous movie roles and asking pointed questions about her own acting career, most notably her part in Basic Instinct, which notoriously featured her uncrossing her legs while not wearing underwear.

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She spread her legs in a movie, did she completely forget about that? 😂😂 — Sal Monella (@MrHabs666) September 17, 2026

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Stone's History

Source: MEGA Weeks earlier, at the 'Variety' Power of Women event, Stone had defended Sweeney over an ad campaign controversy.

Stone is no stranger to conversations about nudity on screen, having navigated them across her own long career. Decades after the role that made her a star, she has become an outspoken commentator on how s-- scenes are handled today, and has said she often finds modern versions less effective than suggestion and restraint. That perspective gave her joke an extra layer coming from a performer who has thought publicly about the subject for years. She has framed her own most famous scene as a study in mystery rather than explicitness, a contrast she has drawn with the more graphic style common on television now.

Sweeney's Busy Year

Source: MEGA 'Euphoria' concluded its third and final season in May.