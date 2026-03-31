Sharon Stone, 67, Tells Fans to Stop Being 'Afraid of Nudity' and Aging in Candid Message: 'Get Real'

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Sharon Stone, the 67-year-old actress and painter, recently addressed aging and nudity through a series of Instagram videos. In one clip, she recounted an experience where a film crew requested to move a nude painting from her Los Angeles art studio out of view during a tour.

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Sharon Stone Questions Fear of Aging in Viral Video

Source: @sharonstone/INSTAGRAM She questioned why society still feared the natural human body.

In her video, Stone posed a thought-provoking question: “Are we supposed to be terrified when we look in the mirror?” She expressed confusion over society's fear of the human body. “Why are we supposed to be afraid of our own human self? It’s like the weirdest idea in the world to me,” she stated. Stone boldly compared her body to real estate, emphasizing its importance in her life. “Excuse me, I wear it every day. I get up in it. I go to sleep in it. It’s my apartment. I live here,” she remarked. This analogy highlights her perspective on self-acceptance. In her Instagram caption, she further questioned, “Why in 2026 are we still afraid of aging & living in our own selves?” Stone insisted that individuals are more than their appearances, stating, “We are artists, mothers, sisters, wives, nurses, teachers… and the list goes on!”

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View this post on Instagram Source: @sharonstone/INSTAGRAM Sharon Stone told fans to 'get real' in a recent Instagram video.

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Actress Defends Nude Art and Criticizes Double Standards

Source: @sharonstone/INSTAGRAM She also compared her body to a home she lived in every day.

The painting in question, named “The Goddess,” depicts a nude woman. Stone voiced her concern over societal double standards, pointing out that while nudity is often shunned, violence is widely accepted in media. “We are afraid of nudity on our screens, our bodies, our home... but not violence or every other thing we are constantly bombarded with day in and day out? Get real!” she said. In another clip, Stone stood before the same portrait, advocating for the celebration of the female body. “We’re the goddess of creation... Why should we be afraid of that?” she asserted, gesturing toward the painting. Her remarks resonate with many women who face similar societal pressures.

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Support Grows Around Body Positivity

Source: MEGA Fans and fellow celebrities praised her message of self-acceptance.

Support for Stone poured in from friends and fans, with celebrities like Courtney Love and Debi Mazar expressing their admiration in the comments. Their encouragement reflects a growing movement among women in the entertainment industry, pushing back against ageism. This is not the first time Stone has discussed aging candidly. In a March 2025 interview with the Sunday Times, she humorously acknowledged changes in her body, saying, “Well, I had beautiful arms and now they’re strong and painting and like angel wings.” She embraced these changes as a sign of strength. In a January 2024 interview, Stone criticized those embarrassed by aging, calling them “stupid and ungrateful.” She emphasized the importance of appreciating life, stating, “I like being alive and healthy. And I think that we should all be super-thrilled to make it.”

Sharon Stone Balances Art Career With Return to 'Euphoria' Season 3

Source: MEGA Sharon Stone transitioned to visual art and is set to return to 'Euphoria' Season 3.