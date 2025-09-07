Sharon Stone, 67, Shows Off Her Bikini Body and Long Legs in Animal Print Swimsuit: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Sizzling! Sharon Stone, 67, shared a playful yet racy photo on her Instagram, where she posed on a boat in an animal print swimsuit. “Glorious day on the water in LA. God Bless America,” she captioned her image, shared on Friday, September 5.

Article continues below advertisement

'Class and Style!'

Source: @sharonstone/Instagram The actress sizzled in her swimsuit.

Many of her 4.1 million followers flooded her comments, declaring the Running Wild actress looked flawless, as her toned physique and long legs were hard to ignore. “Beautiful! Class and style!” exclaimed one. “You are stunning! You always have been,” agreed another. “She’s still got it,” wrote a third.

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon Stone Steps Back Into Her Femininity

Source: mega Sharon Stone said that once her sons moved out, she stepped back into her femininity.

Stone’s gorgeous photo op comes shortly after her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers in August, where she revealed she had stepped back into her femininity after her three adopted sons moved out. Stone explained how once Roan, 25, Laird, 20, and Quinn, 19, whom she adopted with her second ex-husband, Phil Bronstein, left her house to live on their own, she made a few minor adjustments to her appearance and wardrobe. “I hope you notice. I feel really feminine again. I grew my hair back. It’s amazing!” she said.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon Stone Reveals She Dated Nelly

Source: mega The 67-year-old revealed she once dated Nelly, who is 17 years younger than she is.

Sharon noted how she had “been wearing boxer shorts because you do not wear lady panties when you have so many boys,” adding, “I started morphing into ‘a dude, just a dude.’ Now that they live in other places, I’m a girl again.” During the same month, The Mule actress shockingly revealed she once dated rapper Nelly — despite their 17-year age gap. “Yes, I did,” she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live after he asked if the rumor was true.

Sharon Stone Says She Is '100 Percent' Ready to Fall in Love

Source: mega The actress said she is '100 percent' ready to fall in love.