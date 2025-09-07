Sharon Stone, 67, Shows Off Her Bikini Body and Long Legs in Animal Print Swimsuit: Photos
Sizzling!
Sharon Stone, 67, shared a playful yet racy photo on her Instagram, where she posed on a boat in an animal print swimsuit.
“Glorious day on the water in LA. God Bless America,” she captioned her image, shared on Friday, September 5.
'Class and Style!'
Many of her 4.1 million followers flooded her comments, declaring the Running Wild actress looked flawless, as her toned physique and long legs were hard to ignore.
“Beautiful! Class and style!” exclaimed one.
“You are stunning! You always have been,” agreed another.
“She’s still got it,” wrote a third.
Sharon Stone Steps Back Into Her Femininity
Stone’s gorgeous photo op comes shortly after her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers in August, where she revealed she had stepped back into her femininity after her three adopted sons moved out.
Stone explained how once Roan, 25, Laird, 20, and Quinn, 19, whom she adopted with her second ex-husband, Phil Bronstein, left her house to live on their own, she made a few minor adjustments to her appearance and wardrobe.
“I hope you notice. I feel really feminine again. I grew my hair back. It’s amazing!” she said.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Sharon Stone Reveals She Dated Nelly
Sharon noted how she had “been wearing boxer shorts because you do not wear lady panties when you have so many boys,” adding, “I started morphing into ‘a dude, just a dude.’ Now that they live in other places, I’m a girl again.”
During the same month, The Mule actress shockingly revealed she once dated rapper Nelly — despite their 17-year age gap. “Yes, I did,” she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live after he asked if the rumor was true.
Sharon Stone Says She Is '100 Percent' Ready to Fall in Love
Although she is currently single, Sharon hasn’t ruled out romance. In January 2024, she told a news outlet that she wanted it to finally be the year that she fell “in love — 100 percent.”
During the same interview, she recounted when she accidentally became involved with a heroin addict through a dating app. She described the suitor as someone “who’s clearly 20,000 heroin injections later than the picture he sent.” Sharon met the man in the garden of the Bel-Air hotel before telling him, “I’m sorry, I can’t stay.”
Despite her rocky road to finding love, the Hollywood star said she would “be absolutely ecstatic to have a relationship… It’s just that I spend so much of my time painting; the guy’s probably gonna [have to] pop out of the woodwork. But that may very well happen.”