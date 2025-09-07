or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Sharon Stone
OK LogoPHOTOS

Sharon Stone, 67, Shows Off Her Bikini Body and Long Legs in Animal Print Swimsuit: Photos

photo of Sharon Stone
Source: MEGA;@sharonstone/Instagram

67 looks good on Sharon Stone!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 6 2025, Published 9:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Sizzling!

Sharon Stone, 67, shared a playful yet racy photo on her Instagram, where she posed on a boat in an animal print swimsuit.

“Glorious day on the water in LA. God Bless America,” she captioned her image, shared on Friday, September 5.

Article continues below advertisement

'Class and Style!'

photo of The actress sizzled in her swimsuit
Source: @sharonstone/Instagram

The actress sizzled in her swimsuit.

Many of her 4.1 million followers flooded her comments, declaring the Running Wild actress looked flawless, as her toned physique and long legs were hard to ignore.

“Beautiful! Class and style!” exclaimed one.

“You are stunning! You always have been,” agreed another.

“She’s still got it,” wrote a third.

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon Stone Steps Back Into Her Femininity

photo of Sharon Stone said that once her sons moved out, she stepped back into her femininity
Source: mega

Sharon Stone said that once her sons moved out, she stepped back into her femininity.

Stone’s gorgeous photo op comes shortly after her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers in August, where she revealed she had stepped back into her femininity after her three adopted sons moved out.

Stone explained how once Roan, 25, Laird, 20, and Quinn, 19, whom she adopted with her second ex-husband, Phil Bronstein, left her house to live on their own, she made a few minor adjustments to her appearance and wardrobe.

“I hope you notice. I feel really feminine again. I grew my hair back. It’s amazing!” she said.

MORE ON:
Sharon Stone

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon Stone Reveals She Dated Nelly

photo of The 67-year-old revealed she once dated Nelly, who is 17 years younger than she is
Source: mega

The 67-year-old revealed she once dated Nelly, who is 17 years younger than she is.

Sharon noted how she had “been wearing boxer shorts because you do not wear lady panties when you have so many boys,” adding, “I started morphing into ‘a dude, just a dude.’ Now that they live in other places, I’m a girl again.”

During the same month, The Mule actress shockingly revealed she once dated rapper Nelly — despite their 17-year age gap. “Yes, I did,” she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live after he asked if the rumor was true.

Sharon Stone Says She Is '100 Percent' Ready to Fall in Love

photo of The actress said she is '100 percent' ready to fall in love
Source: mega

The actress said she is '100 percent' ready to fall in love.

Although she is currently single, Sharon hasn’t ruled out romance. In January 2024, she told a news outlet that she wanted it to finally be the year that she fell “in love — 100 percent.”

During the same interview, she recounted when she accidentally became involved with a heroin addict through a dating app. She described the suitor as someone “who’s clearly 20,000 heroin injections later than the picture he sent.” Sharon met the man in the garden of the Bel-Air hotel before telling him, “I’m sorry, I can’t stay.”

Despite her rocky road to finding love, the Hollywood star said she would “be absolutely ecstatic to have a relationship… It’s just that I spend so much of my time painting; the guy’s probably gonna [have to] pop out of the woodwork. But that may very well happen.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.