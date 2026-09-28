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Shaun Cassidy Says Teen Idol Fame Left Him Feeling Like a 'Prisoner' Before He Walked Away at 21: 'I Couldn't Go Out'

image of Shaun Cassidy.
Source: MEGA/YOUTUBE

Shaun Cassidy said he didn't want to be famous.

Sept. 28 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

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Shaun Cassidy is getting candid about why he walked away from touring at the height of his teen idol fame.

The singer and actor, 68, reflected on becoming one of the biggest heartthrobs of the 1970s and why life in the spotlight eventually left him feeling isolated during a recent appearance on the “N----- Lunch” podcast.

“I stopped touring when I was 21. Astrodome was my last show — not because I didn’t love touring. I did, I loved performing, loved singing, but I found that writing and producing TV gave me, frankly, a much better life,” Cassidy explained.

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image of Shaun is now pursuing another passion.
Source: YOUTUBE

Shaun is now pursuing another passion.

The career change allowed Cassidy to pursue another passion while enjoying something his fame had made increasingly difficult: a more normal life.

“I got to stay home. I had kids at a young age. And I love writing,” he shared.

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Shaun Felt Like a 'Prisoner' at the Height of His Fame

Image of didn't want to experience the level of isolation.
Source: MEGA

Shaun didn't want to experience the level of isolation.

Cassidy shot to stardom after releasing his self-titled debut album in 1977. His cover of “Da Doo Ron Ron” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, while his role as Joe Hardy on The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries cemented his status as a teen heartthrob.

However, the attention that came with his success wasn't always easy to handle.

“Because once you are well-known — at least in my case — I became insulated. I couldn’t go out … kind of a prisoner in your house,” Cassidy admitted.

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Image of Shaun didn't want “the Michael Jackson isolation.”
Source: @OFFICIALSHAUNCASSIDY/INSTAGRAM

Shaun didn't want 'the Michael Jackson isolation.'

The former teen idol said he knew he didn't want to experience the level of isolation that can accompany extreme fame.

“I don’t want to be Elvis — not that I was Elvis, but you know what I mean — like I don’t want that life,” Cassidy explained, adding that he didn't want “the Michael Jackson isolation” because “it’s not healthy.”

Shaun Found a New Career Behind the Scenes

Image of Shaun turned down opportunities that could have made his career even bigger.
Source: @OFFICIALSHAUNCASSIDY/INSTAGRAM

Shaun turned down opportunities that could have made his career even bigger.

For Cassidy, creating television brought the same excitement he once found in performing.

“I was a magician as a really young kid,” he recalled, comparing that childhood passion to writing something from scratch and seeing it become a production that employs hundreds of people.

As OK! previously reported, Cassidy has admitted he never particularly enjoyed being a “public figure,” despite growing up in a famous family.

“I was the most reluctant famous person,” he previously confessed, noting that he turned down opportunities that could have made his career even bigger because that wasn't the life he wanted.

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