Shaun Cassidy Honors Late Brother David on His 75th Birthday: 'God, I Miss Him'

Shaun Cassidy honored his late brother, David Cassidy after sharing a heartfelt Instagram post to mark what would have been David's 75th birthday.

"When David came to visit us on the weekends, my mother always made it a priority to celebrate him," Shaun, 66, reminisced as he posted a throwback photo capturing their bond.

"She knew how difficult it was for a kid to be shuttled back and forth between two households, and she never wanted David to feel like he was a guest or a 'half-brother' in our home," he added.