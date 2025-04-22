Shaun Cassidy Honors Late Brother David on His 75th Birthday: 'God, I Miss Him'
Shaun Cassidy honored his late brother, David Cassidy after sharing a heartfelt Instagram post to mark what would have been David's 75th birthday.
"When David came to visit us on the weekends, my mother always made it a priority to celebrate him," Shaun, 66, reminisced as he posted a throwback photo capturing their bond.
"She knew how difficult it was for a kid to be shuttled back and forth between two households, and she never wanted David to feel like he was a guest or a 'half-brother' in our home," he added.
The singer continued to reflect on his childhood memories with his late brother.
"There were no better nights than when David came to sleep over, and no better mornings than those spent walking around Westwood, dining at 'Ships' coffee shop and then riding the ponies at Beverly Park. Before my younger brothers were born, these were the happiest days of my childhood because I got to share them with my big brother, Dave. God, I miss him. Happy Birthday pal. #DavidCassidy," he continued.
Commenters flooded the post with love, with one stating, "Happy birthday to him!! He was a gift to the world," while another added, "How he adored you @officialshauncassidy and he was one of the funniest people on the planet with such a giggle. He is deeply missed."
David, known for his musical talent and charming personality, sadly passed away in 2017 from organ failure. Born in 1950 to Jack Cassidy and his first wife, Evelyn Ward, David led an extraordinary life. In contrast, Shaun was born to Jack and his second wife, Shirley Jones, in 1958, rounding out a family that also welcomed brothers Patrick and Ryan Cassidy.
In a recent revelation, Shaun shared insights about his upbringing in a famous household and the traumatic death of their father in a devastating house fire in 1976. At just 18 years old, Shaun recalled how the tragedy impacted their family.
"I mean our father died when I was 18, Patrick was 14, Ryan was 10, and my older brother David, we were estranged, which was rough, but in a strange way, his loss bonded us," Shaun revealed during an episode of the "Sibling Revelry" podcast in February.
"I literally remember the day he died, the four of us hugging and crying and sort of forging this, like, 'he will live in us.' It wasn't said, but that was the feeling, and it's been an actual experience. We are now all well; David has passed, but Patrick, Ryan, and I are all older than my dad was when he died. We see each other and see our father," he added.
While Shaun carved out a notable career as a teen idol, he admitted that he never truly embraced his celebrity status.
"I don't really love the life of being a public figure," the New Amsterdam producer confessed.
He added: "I liked sitting alone in a room thinking and making the stuff up. I was the most reluctant famous person, and some of the choices I made reflect that because I was offered all kinds of things that probably would have been great if you wanted a big [career]. I didn't. I just knew the minute I became famous, it was like, 'OK, I'm not going to be known as his son or her son or his brother or whatever. I'm going to be known as me now, and now I'm going to go hide in my room for like ten years and think about what I really wanna do.'"