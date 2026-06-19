Who Is Shaun White's Rumored New Girlfriend? Meet Angela Garten Months After the Olympian's Split From Nina Dobrev

Shaun White has been linked to model Angela Garten months after his split from Nina Dobrev.

The Olympic gold medalist has fueled dating rumors with fashion model Angela Garten , who has fronted campaigns for brands like Agent Provocateur, Cuu, Fleur du Mal, G-Star RAW and SKIMS.

Garten introduced her cat, Iroh, in an Instagram photoset in July 2025.

"My first days with Iroh🥹❤️🫠," she wrote in the caption while also tagging Furry Friends Jupiter, a nonprofit, no-kill rescue organization.

In November 2025, the model shared the heartbreaking news of Iroh's death, revealing she adopted Iroh in June and found out the cat was born with leukemia.

"We connected so quickly that I knew — even if that were the case — we were meant to be together, and it was my job to give him the absolute best life I was capable of. To ensure that his life had meaning. Still, I thought we’d have more time," she opened up in a post.

Garten emphasized the importance of adopting shelter pets and encouraged people to give neglected animals love, care and companionship.