Who Is Shaun White's Rumored New Girlfriend? Meet Angela Garten Months After the Olympian's Split From Nina Dobrev
June 19 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Angela Garten Is a Fashion Model
Has Shaun White found "The One"?
The Olympic gold medalist has fueled dating rumors with fashion model Angela Garten, who has fronted campaigns for brands like Agent Provocateur, Cuu, Fleur du Mal, G-Star RAW and SKIMS.
Angela Garten Was a Cat Mom
Garten introduced her cat, Iroh, in an Instagram photoset in July 2025.
"My first days with Iroh🥹❤️🫠," she wrote in the caption while also tagging Furry Friends Jupiter, a nonprofit, no-kill rescue organization.
In November 2025, the model shared the heartbreaking news of Iroh's death, revealing she adopted Iroh in June and found out the cat was born with leukemia.
"We connected so quickly that I knew — even if that were the case — we were meant to be together, and it was my job to give him the absolute best life I was capable of. To ensure that his life had meaning. Still, I thought we’d have more time," she opened up in a post.
Garten emphasized the importance of adopting shelter pets and encouraged people to give neglected animals love, care and companionship.
Angela Garten Supports an Animal Advocacy Organization
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Garten extends her love for animals by supporting the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation, "a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization focused in animal advocacy."
Angela Garten Is an Art Lover
Beyond her modeling content, Garten regularly shares photos of artwork on her social media page.
In January, she uploaded a photo of Pablo Picasso's "Two Reclining N----."
"Picasso (c.1968-1971) During this time, Picasso was less concerned with realism and more focused on psychological presence and energy," she captioned the post. "Despite the rough execution, the scene feels intimate and domestic, almost tender, though unsettled by the distorted forms and intense gazes."
Garten also captured a stunning snap of Nathaniel Mary Quinn's pieces at Le Consortium Museum in France.
Angela Garten and Shaun White Were Spotted Together in New York City
Nine months after White and Nina Dobrev ended their engagement, the athlete set off romance rumors with Garten when they were photographed together during a New York City outing on June 4.
At the time, they spent time together strolling through the city, riding a bike and shopping together. The rumored couple also shared a sweet hug inside one of the stores they visited.
Neither White nor Garten has publicly confirmed or denied the speculation.