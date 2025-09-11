Nina Dobrev and Shaun White End Engagement, Shockingly Split After 5 Years Together
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are no longer getting married.
The Vampire Diaries star and the professional snowboarder have ended their engagement almost one year after White popped the question in 2024, a source spilled to a news publication on Thursday, September 11.
Dobrev and White's split draws an end to their five-year relationship.
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Call Off Engagement
"It was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another," the insider told People.
While it's unclear when exactly Dobrev and White called it quits on their relationship, the exes were last photographed holding hands and running errands together on August 31.
Their split seemed to occur very recently, as Dobrev had just posted White on social media on September 5 — days before news broke about the pair calling of their engagement.
Nina Dobrev Posted Shaun White Just Days Before Split Revealed
"Summer doesn’t officially end until September 22nd FYI 🌞," the Love Hard actress captioned an Instagram carousel of images, one of which featured a selfie of Dobrev and White wearing face masks.
The photo dump also included a picture of the former couple smiling together with sunglasses on, as Dobrev held an Aperol spritz in her hand while wearing a bathing suit.
In another image, Dobrev and White posed side by side while lounging on a boat.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Nina Dobrev Sparks Split Rumors After Being Seen Without Her Engagement Ring
Dobrev and White sparked split rumors a couple days later, however, when The Originals star walked the red carpet sans engagement ring on Sunday, September 7, at the premiere of her film Eternity at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.
The brunette beauty's fans were immediately concerned about whether there was trouble in paradise after Dobrev's 5-carat diamond engagement ring was missing from her finger.
Dobrev then fueled speculation she split from White by unpinning the former flames' engagement post — which proudly lived at the top of her profile ever since the champion snowboarder got down on one knee last year.
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White's Relationship Timeline
Dobrev and White first crossed paths in 2012 during a brief awards show encounter, though they didn't fully hit it off until reconnecting as speakers at an event in Florida hosted by motivational speaker Tony Robbins in 2019.
The A-list stars started dating later that same year before moving in together at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
White was the one to go Instagram official first, when he shared photos in May 2020 of her giving him a haircut during quarantine.