Sherri Shepherd Says 50 Cent and Vivica Fox 'Still Love Each Other'

Sherri Shepherd says 50 Cent & Vivica Fox still have feelings for one another after their recent playful exchange.

Nov. 27 2025, Published 9:33 a.m. ET

Sherri Shepherd believes there’s still a spark between Vivica Fox and her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent.

After interviewing Fox for her show, Shepherd shared her thoughts with TMZ in New York City. "I think they still love each other ... I really do," she said, echoing the sentiment many fans have about the former couple.

Sherri Shepherd said 50 Cent and Vivica Fox still care about each other.

During her appearance on Sherri, Fox reminisced about her passionate relationship with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, describing their encounters as "fabulous."

Vivica Fox spoke warmly about their past relationship on the star's show.

Shepherd also pointed out 50 Cent’s surprisingly mild reaction to Fox's recent comments, suggesting he may still hold affection for her. "He didn't go in like he does," Shepherd observed. "He gives her a lot of grace."

Sherri Shepherd noted 50 Cent’s gentle reaction to Vivica Fox’s recent comments.

At last month’s Chicago Ultimate Women’s Expo, Fox was asked about advice she would offer her younger self. She candidly replied, "Don't date 50 Cent and don't date no d--- rappers!"

In response, 50 Cent posted an A.I.-generated picture of himself as Morpheus from The Matrix, holding both a red pill and a blue pill.

He captioned it, "Either way I'm a have that a-- in the matrix. You know I love me some you, girl. But d--- it's been 22 years Vivica."

Vivica Fox joked about avoiding rappers when asked for advice to her younger self.

Fox expressed her appreciation for his response, which Shepherd found amusing as well. "I'd like to get me a half a dollar!" she quipped, adding a touch of humor to the situation.

“What happened is they [the Ultimate Women’s panel host] said, ‘Vivica, if you could tell your 17-year-old self anything [what would it be]?’ So that was me [being] like, ‘I wish I knew, you know, not to go public [with a relationship] so fast. Not to have it out there. Not to have the breakup that’s lasted 22 years,’ you know?” the TV host asked during the episode.

“We’re no longer fighting, y’all … You know you got that one [person] that you always got a little special place for … We are in a good place,” Fox replied.

Fox later said she has no ill will toward her ex.

“Well, to be honest with you, it's kind of like the gift that keeps on giving,” she told People. “We're friends. There's no negativity.”

“And we'll always be connected … I call us like the black Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton,” she continued, referencing Taylor and Burton’s on-again, off-again romance.

