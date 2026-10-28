Sherri Shepherd Scolds Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones for Bringing Up Her Ex-Husband During On-Air Game: 'The Man I Pay Alimony To?'

Sherri Shepherd wasn't pleased that her ex was mentioned during her 'Today' appearance.

Sherri Shepherd wasn't expecting her ex-husband to become part of a morning television game.

Sherri Shepherd appeared on 'Today With Jenna and Sheinelle.'

Sherri has never been one to hold back when it comes to discussing her personal life.

Turns out, she had a few things to say about her former beau.

The comedian, 59, had a hilarious reaction when Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones brought up her former spouse during an appearance on Today With Jenna & Sheinelle on Thursday, October 22.

Shepherd wasn't about to let Bush Hager get away with bringing up her ex-husband without a hilarious response.

On the episode, the ladies played a game where they chose if they would accept one great thing if it came with a setback.

"You can have unlimited designer clothes for life," one of the hosts told Shepherd.

"Yes!" Shepherd enthusiastically replied.

"Let me let you live in that for a second," the host continued, before revealing the twist: "But your ex gets to pick every outfit."

"Oh, my ex that I pay the alimony to?" Shepherd asked.

When the hosts confirmed the scenario, Shepherd didn't hesitate.

"Banish it," she declared.

"He will have me in a potato sack," Shepherd joked.

The conversation then moved toward another hypothetical question, but Shepherd wasn't quite ready to let the previous one go.

"You threw in my ex-husband and Jeffrey [Tarpley]," she remarked, referencing another part of the game.