Sherri Shepherd Scolds Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones for Bringing Up Her Ex-Husband During On-Air Game: 'The Man I Pay Alimony To?'
Oct. 28 2026, Published 10:14 a.m. ET
Sherri Shepherd wasn't expecting her ex-husband to become part of a morning television game.
Sherri Shepherd Appeared on 'Today'
The comedian, 59, had a hilarious reaction when Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones brought up her former spouse during an appearance on Today With Jenna & Sheinelle on Thursday, October 22.
Turns out, she had a few things to say about her former beau.
Sherri Shepherd Reacts to a Question About Her Ex
On the episode, the ladies played a game where they chose if they would accept one great thing if it came with a setback.
"You can have unlimited designer clothes for life," one of the hosts told Shepherd.
"Yes!" Shepherd enthusiastically replied.
"Let me let you live in that for a second," the host continued, before revealing the twist: "But your ex gets to pick every outfit."
"Oh, my ex that I pay the alimony to?" Shepherd asked.
When the hosts confirmed the scenario, Shepherd didn't hesitate.
"Banish it," she declared.
"He will have me in a potato sack," Shepherd joked.
The conversation then moved toward another hypothetical question, but Shepherd wasn't quite ready to let the previous one go.
"You threw in my ex-husband and Jeffrey [Tarpley]," she remarked, referencing another part of the game.
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- Sherri Shepherd Reveals Why She Almost Quit 'The View' Before Being Fired
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Sherri Shepherd Has Been Married Twice
The hosts quickly moved on to an all-expenses-paid luxury getaway scenario.
Shepherd has been married twice.
She married Tarpley in 2001, and the former couple welcomed their son, Jeffrey Jr., in 2005. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2010.
The television personality later married Lamar Sally in 2011. The pair separated in 2014 and became involved in a highly publicized legal dispute over financial support for a child born through surrogacy.
Sherri Shepherd Makes Broadway History With 'Aladdin'
Beyond the unexpected conversation about her ex, Shepherd appeared on Today to promote an exciting milestone in her career.
The entertainer made her Broadway debut as the Genie in Disney's Aladdin, becoming the first woman to take on the role in the production.
Shepherd began her run on October 16, bringing her comedic background and television experience to the popular musical.
The role marked another accomplishment for the longtime entertainer, who has worked as an actress, stand-up comedian and talk show host.