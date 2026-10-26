Sherri Shepherd Tells Harry Connick Jr. 'You're So Fine' During Flirty Chat on 'The View' Before She's Called Out for Having Her Hand on His Knee
Oct. 26 2026, Published 4:35 p.m. ET
Sherri Shepherd couldn't resist turning up the charm during a television appearance with Harry Connick Jr.
The comedian and former The View co-host shared a playful moment with the singer and actor, but her flirtatious behavior attracted attention when things turned physical.
The pair appeared together on the October 1 episode of The View, when Shepherd returned as a guest co-host and Connick joined the panel to discuss his book, Babe: Elaboratio: A Tribute to My Mother.
The project was inspired by Connick's late mother, Anita-Frances, who died when he was 13.
His appearance offered an opportunity to discuss the deeply personal tribute, tied to a Carnegie Hall performance honoring what would have been his mother's 100th birthday.
Sherri Shepherd Gets Playful With Harry Connick Jr.
"I'm so sorry," Shepherd said as she had to be prompted to read her next line. "Let me take off my reading glasses, because you're so fine."
"I must have worn too much cologne," Connick joked in response.
The conversation took another hilarious turn when Shepherd brought up Connick's longtime marriage to Jill Goodacre.
As Shepherd continued chatting with the singer, co-host Ana Navarro jokingly interrupted, telling her, "Take your hands off of him!"
"He don't mind," Shepherd fired back.
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Sherri Shepherd Has Been Open About Her Love Life
Outside her television appearances, Shepherd has continued speaking candidly about dating and relationships.
While the actress enjoys joking about romance, the television personality has experienced her share of relationship challenges.
The former co-host married Jeff Tarpley from 2001 to 2010. The former couple shares a son, Jeffrey Jr., whom they welcomed in 2005.
Shepherd later married television writer Lamar Sally in August 2011. However, their relationship ended in a contentious divorce, with Sally filing for separation in 2014.
Sherri Shepherd Has Been Married Twice
During an October 22 appearance on Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, the comedian discussed her blossoming love life while promoting her Broadway debut as the Genie in Aladdin.
Shepherd made history as the first woman to play the Genie in Broadway's Aladdin, taking on the role beginning October 16.
The comedian has described the support she received from previous performers as an important source of encouragement while preparing for the demanding production.