6 Things to Know About the Sherrone Moore Scandal: From the Affair With a Staff Member to His Firing and Arrest

Article continues below advertisement

Sherrone Moore Sparked Affair Rumors With a Staff Member

Source: MEGA Sherrone Moore and the staff member initially denied the affair, which eventually led to the coach's firing.

Sherrone Moore's scandal became the latest off-field blow to rock Michigan Wolverines football. The firestorm surrounding the fired Michigan coach began after an anonymous tip alleged an "inappropriate relationship" with a staff member. Both initially denied the claims, but reports said the affair had been going on for years.

Article continues below advertisement

The Staff Member Ended the Relationship Before Sherrone Moore's Firing

Source: MEGA The woman worked as an executive assistant to the head coach.

According to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office, the woman broke up with Moore on December 8, ending their years-long affair. Moore has been married to his wife, Kelli, since July 2015. They share three children: Shiloh, Solei and Sadie.

Article continues below advertisement

Sherrone Moore Was Fired After the University Found Evidence of an 'Inappropriate Relationship'

Source: MEGA Michigan hired Sherrone Moore in 2018.

On December 10, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel released a statement announcing Moore had been fired "for cause." "Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member," Manuel wrote. "This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior." Former interim head coach Biff Poggi will serve as interim coach after Moore's ouster. The following day, University of Michigan President Domenico Grasso confirmed Moore's firing after the embattled coach violated "University policy by engaging in an appropriate relationship with a staff member." "There is absolutely no tolerance for this conduct at the University of Michigan. This breach of trust by Coach Moore is painful for many in our community, first and foremost, the individuals directly involved in this situation," he said, adding the university maintains a "staunch commitment to a campus culture of respect, integrity and accountability."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sherrone Moore Was Arrested Hours After His Firing

Source: MEGA Sherrone Moore denied threatening the woman.

Moore was cuffed hours following his firing after police officers responded to an alleged assault. The City of Saline Police Department told ESPN they "assisted in locating and detaining" Moore, who was then turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for investigation. In a separate statement, the Pittsfield Township Police Department confirmed they responded to a property "for the purposes of investigating an alleged assault." "The Department has received multiple media requests for information. A suspect in this case was taken into custody," they disclosed. "This incident does not appear to be random in nature, and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community. The suspect was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail pending review of charges by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor."

Article continues below advertisement

Sherrone Moore Faced Additional Charges

Source: MEGA Prosecutors charged Sherrone Moore in connection with the case.

The embattled former football player reportedly sent texts and made several phone calls the staff member "did not want." "Eventually she presented herself to the University of Michigan, cooperated in some form of investigation there," assistant prosecuting attorney Kati Rezmierski said during the arraignment on December 12. "As we all know now, defendant was at some point on Wednesday afternoon fired from his employment." Moore also allegedly drove to the victim's apartment and threatened self-harm with butter knives. "My blood is on your hands," he reportedly told the woman. "(The woman) indicated that she was approximately 5 feet from the door when he made entry. She advised that she began backing up and as he was approaching her. (She) advised that Moore grabbed two knives out of her drawer and pointed them at her, 'You ruined my life. You ruined my life,'" the court documents detailed. Meanwhile, a 911 dispatcher said a caller told them a man had been "stalking her for months." Although Moore was not mentioned in the audio clip, the conversation took place at around 4:14 p.m. on December 10, moments before Moore was arrested. Prior to his arraignment, prosecutors announced he has been charged with third-degree home invasion, stalking and entering without permission.

Article continues below advertisement

Sherrone Moore Was Released After Posting Bail

Source: MEGA Sherrone Moore's next court hearing is set for January 2026.