or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sheryl Crow
OK LogoNEWS

'I Felt Very Afraid': Sheryl Crow Reveals Armed Man Broke Into Her Home After She Sold Her Tesla

Photo of Sheryl Crow.
Source: MEGA; @sherylcrow/Instagram

Sheryl Crow revealed an armed man broke into her home after she sold her Tesla.

By:

May 1 2025, Published 12:19 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Sheryl Crow revealed an armed man “barged onto her property” after she shared a viral video of herself giving up her Tesla to protest Elon Musk.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sheryl Crow
Source: MEGA

Sheryl Crow promised to donate the money from the sale of her Tesla to NPR.

Article continues below advertisement

In February, the famous singer shared the now-infamous clip in which she waved goodbye to her car as it was towed away. She promised to donate the money from the sale of her car to NPR, as Musk criticized the radio network when the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was looking to cut funding.

Alongside the viral video of her Tesla being hauled off, Crow noted, “My parents always said… you are who you hang out with. There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla.”

Crow recently shared she found a man with a gun inside a barn on her property after the clip made the rounds.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @sherylcrow/Instagram

Sheryl Crow shared a viral clip of her Tesla being towed away.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sheryl Crow
Source: @sherylcrow/Instagram

Sheryl Crow gave up her Tesla to protest Elon Musk.

MORE ON:
Sheryl Crow

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"This feels different, because when I came out against Walmart carrying guns, not everybody was armed — and certainly I didn’t live in Tennessee, where everybody is armed,” she told Variety.

The Walmart incident she referenced was a lyric from her song “Love Is A Good Thing,” where she sang, “Watch out, sister, watch out, brother. Watch our children while they kill each other. With a gun they bought at Walmart discount stores.” In response, Walmart banned her album from being sold in their stores.

“So yeah, there was a moment where I actually really felt very afraid: A man got on my property, in my barn, who was armed,” she continued. “It doesn’t feel safe when you’re dealing with people who are so committed.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sheryl Crow
Source: MEGA

Sheryl Crow said she felt 'very afraid' once an armed man was found on her property.

Article continues below advertisement

Regardless of the incident, Crow noted she would likely share the video again even though things turned out this way.

“I feel like I’m fighting for my kids,” she added. “Also, that’s the way I was raised. There have been times when it hasn’t really been fun, but I follow my Atticus Finch dad; I’m very similar to him if I see something that seems unfair, you know?”

Crow also told Variety Tennessee is “a hard place” for her politically.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sheryl Crow
Source: MEGA

Sheryl Crow opened up about her political views while living in Nashville.

“I mean, I struggle,” she claimed. “I call my representatives [in Congress] every single morning — Andy Ogles and Marsha Blackburn hear from me every day — because we have to stand up and be vocal and fight for the future for our kids.”

“I do think, ‘Are they laughing?’” she added. “But it’s like what Jimmy Carter said, As long as there’s legal bribery, we won’t ever have fair elections. So we have to keep raising our voices and showing up to these organized rallies.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.