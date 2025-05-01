'I Felt Very Afraid': Sheryl Crow Reveals Armed Man Broke Into Her Home After She Sold Her Tesla
Sheryl Crow revealed an armed man “barged onto her property” after she shared a viral video of herself giving up her Tesla to protest Elon Musk.
In February, the famous singer shared the now-infamous clip in which she waved goodbye to her car as it was towed away. She promised to donate the money from the sale of her car to NPR, as Musk criticized the radio network when the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was looking to cut funding.
Alongside the viral video of her Tesla being hauled off, Crow noted, “My parents always said… you are who you hang out with. There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla.”
Crow recently shared she found a man with a gun inside a barn on her property after the clip made the rounds.
"This feels different, because when I came out against Walmart carrying guns, not everybody was armed — and certainly I didn’t live in Tennessee, where everybody is armed,” she told Variety.
The Walmart incident she referenced was a lyric from her song “Love Is A Good Thing,” where she sang, “Watch out, sister, watch out, brother. Watch our children while they kill each other. With a gun they bought at Walmart discount stores.” In response, Walmart banned her album from being sold in their stores.
“So yeah, there was a moment where I actually really felt very afraid: A man got on my property, in my barn, who was armed,” she continued. “It doesn’t feel safe when you’re dealing with people who are so committed.”
Regardless of the incident, Crow noted she would likely share the video again even though things turned out this way.
“I feel like I’m fighting for my kids,” she added. “Also, that’s the way I was raised. There have been times when it hasn’t really been fun, but I follow my Atticus Finch dad; I’m very similar to him if I see something that seems unfair, you know?”
Crow also told Variety Tennessee is “a hard place” for her politically.
“I mean, I struggle,” she claimed. “I call my representatives [in Congress] every single morning — Andy Ogles and Marsha Blackburn hear from me every day — because we have to stand up and be vocal and fight for the future for our kids.”
“I do think, ‘Are they laughing?’” she added. “But it’s like what Jimmy Carter said, As long as there’s legal bribery, we won’t ever have fair elections. So we have to keep raising our voices and showing up to these organized rallies.”