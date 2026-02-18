or
'Free Me': Shia LaBeouf Speaks Out After New Orleans Brawl Arrest

Actor Shia LaBeouf made an urgent plea to fans after getting arrested for an alleged brawl in New Orleans, asking fans to 'free' him.

Feb. 18 2026, Published 11:46 a.m. ET

Shia LaBeouf issued an urgent plea to fans after getting arrested in an alleged brawl in New Orleans.

"Free me," LaBeouf, 39, wrote via X in the early hours of Wednesday, February 18.

Shia LaBeouf Spoke Out to Fans After Arrest

Shia LaBeouf addressed his fans after his arrest in New Orleans.

The message marked the first time the Transformers star has spoken out publicly after news of his arrest hit headlines on Tuesday, February 17.

Fans responded to the actor, who has struggled with addiction and alcoholism in the past, urging him to get professional help.

One follower wrote, "I get the feeling that you might not have a real friend in this world. If you want one, I can be that, just know that a real friend is one that will tell you when you are wrong."

A second added, "Hey dude, we know you have been through beyond what anyone can imagine. It's time to let it OUT. THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE. You free yourself, that's how it works. and when it's done, we will applaud you! God Speed bro!"

Shia LaBeouf Was Arrested on February 17

Shia LaBeouf had reportedly been enjoying the Mardi Gras celebrations since February 12.

LaBeouf currently faces two charges of simple battery after getting arrested just after midnight on February 17.

The Holes actor allegedly fought two men at a bar in New Orleans' French Quarter, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The incident began after an employee attempted to eject the actor from the premises. After LaBeouf was removed from the bar, he allegedly hit one man several times with closed fists before leaving.

LaBeouf allegedly returned and began acting more aggressively while a small crowd looked on.

Shia LaBeouf Was Transported to Local Hospital

Shia LaBeouf was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Multiple onlookers attempted to restrain LaBeouf, and after he was let go in hopes of leaving, he resumed hitting the same man he attacked earlier, according to police.

The Disney Channel alum allegedly hit another person before being held down until police arrived at the scene.

LaBeouf was transported to a local hospital in an ambulance, where he was treated for unknown injuries.

Shia LaBeouf Is Expected in Court on March 19

Shia LaBeouf shared a photo while wearing Mardi Gras beads before his arrest.

LaBeouf remained behind bars until appearing for a virtual hearing at noon before a judge at the Magistrate Division of Orleans Parish Criminal Court. He was eventually released and is scheduled to appear in court on March 19.

LaBeouf reportedly returned to Bourbon Street after his arrest, dancing alongside partygoers before city officials later shut down festivities.

Footage shared online showed LaBeouf sporting Mardi Gras beads and gripping blue-and-white jail release paperwork in his mouth as he weaved through the crowd, according to local news outlet WGNO.

