NEWS Shipwrecks, Salvage, and Strategy: How Reed Maritime Navigates the Industry’s Toughest Jobs Phil Reed founder of Reed Maritime

Few names carry as much weight as Phil Reed does in the world of marine salvage and wreck removal. With over three decades of experience and a deep-rooted understanding of both the engineering and operational sides of the industry, Phil has built a career on navigating high-risk situations with precision and expertise. His company, Reed Maritime, founded in 2012, is at the forefront of global salvage efforts, offering independent casualty management services and technical consulting for shipwrecks, emergency response, oil spills, and hazardous waste disposal. Through their unparalleled expertise, Reed Maritime has become a leader in solving some of the most difficult challenges faced by the maritime industry. Phil Reed, the founder of the company, brings an exceptional mix of technical knowledge, leadership, and a passion for the seas. This passion is reflected in the bold moves he and his team have made to rescue lives, protect the environment, and preserve maritime infrastructure.

A Global Network of Experts One of the key elements of Reed Maritime’s success is its highly skilled, global team of experts spread across Indonesia, Dubai, Brazil, Poland, and the United States. With a combined century of experience in marine salvage, these professionals bring invaluable insights to every project they undertake. The company works on both sides of the field—contracting directly with salvage companies to execute projects and advising insurers on risk, cost, and operations. This dual role is rare in the industry but has positioned Reed Maritime as a trusted name, bridging the gap between salvage contractors and insurers. By fostering strong relationships with both sides, Reed Maritime ensures the best outcomes for stakeholders in some of the most high-stakes situations.

A Legacy of Impactful Projects Some of Reed Maritime’s work involves proactive decommissioning—removing vessels that have reached the end of their operational lives before they become hazards to the environment or navigation. In other cases, the team tackles large-scale salvage and wreck removal operations that demand creative solutions under extreme pressure. One example involved safely dismantling parts of a vessel that threatened a historically significant site in a heavily trafficked shipping lane. This project exemplifies the careful planning and collaboration that define Reed Maritime’s approach to salvage operations. From working with local authorities to ensuring minimal environmental impact, every step was carried out with meticulous attention to detail. In other high-profile cases, the team has coordinated complex wreck removal operations that required unprecedented levels of technical ingenuity and rapid decision-making. In these scenarios, Phil Reed emphasizes the importance of preparedness and safety: “At the end of the day, it’s about being ready for anything, making quick decisions, and keeping people safe. That’s what we do—one wreck removal at a time.”

Bridging Strategy and Execution Phil Reed’s decision to work for both contractors and insurers has set his company apart in the maritime salvage industry. This unique business model allows Reed Maritime to provide comprehensive solutions that address the full lifecycle of a salvage operation—from initial risk assessment and cost estimation to the final stages of removal and cleanup. For contractors, Reed Maritime’s expertise ensures that every project is carried out with precision and efficiency. For insurers, the company’s insights help minimize risks and manage costs, ensuring that salvage operations are conducted responsibly and without unnecessary delays. This dual perspective has made Phil Reed one of the most trusted names in the field. “Job satisfaction is the most rewarding part of my career,” he explains. “To see a wreck removed or a vessel pulled off the beach—that’s incredibly fulfilling. But the most satisfying moments are those where lives are saved. That’s why we do what we do.”

