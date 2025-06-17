Shirtless Charles Melton Drips With Sweat in Sizzling New Sneaker Campaign: Photos

Melton went shirtless as sweat dropped off his body during a jump rope workout. He proceeded to hop into the shower, tie his sneakers and do a somersault while a cardboard cutout of himself loomed over him. The short film followed Melton as he tried to escape from paparazzi. He used the Coach Soho Sneakers as a distraction, only to slip into an extra pair and drive away in a convertible.

Fans gushed over the TV star’s sultry commercial in the comments section of his Instagram post.

"Again but no clothes," one person teased, while another wrote, "Ah hubba hubba."

Actor Michael Gandolfini joked, "I’m the man in the bushes taking pics of you."

The starring shoe — inspired by 1980s and 90s cross-training designs — made its debut in Coach's Spring 2025 runway show in September 2024. The sneaker campaign initially dropped in April with singer Audrey Nuna, model Giovanna Ramos, college basketball player Tahaad Pettiford, WNBA player Satou Sabally and NASCAR driver Toni Breidinger.