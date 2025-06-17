Shirtless Charles Melton Drips With Sweat in Sizzling New Sneaker Campaign: Photos
Charles Melton has been working on his fitness post-Riverdale.
The actor, 34, flaunted his ripped abs in a steamy photo and video campaign for Coach released on Tuesday, June 17.
Melton went shirtless as sweat dropped off his body during a jump rope workout. He proceeded to hop into the shower, tie his sneakers and do a somersault while a cardboard cutout of himself loomed over him. The short film followed Melton as he tried to escape from paparazzi. He used the Coach Soho Sneakers as a distraction, only to slip into an extra pair and drive away in a convertible.
Fans gushed over the TV star’s sultry commercial in the comments section of his Instagram post.
"Again but no clothes," one person teased, while another wrote, "Ah hubba hubba."
Actor Michael Gandolfini joked, "I’m the man in the bushes taking pics of you."
The starring shoe — inspired by 1980s and 90s cross-training designs — made its debut in Coach's Spring 2025 runway show in September 2024. The sneaker campaign initially dropped in April with singer Audrey Nuna, model Giovanna Ramos, college basketball player Tahaad Pettiford, WNBA player Satou Sabally and NASCAR driver Toni Breidinger.
Charles Melton Is a Coach Brand Ambassador
Melton is a longtime fan of Coach and was announced as a brand ambassador last September. He starred in the Fall 2024 Unlock Your Courage campaign, where he showcased a more dapper side of his personal style, donning a leather trench coat and blazer as he danced and dashed around what appeared to be a hotel restaurant and bar.
The video concept involved him fighting standards of perfectionism while getting ready for a date.
Charles Melton Opens Up About 'Playful' 2024 Coach Video Shoot
"I’m not loose. I’m not really in my body," he explained at the time. "And then the [Coach] bag acts as this catalyst to shake me out of the social confines of this idea of perfection so that I can be myself. And it takes me on this journey."
"The whole environment and the vibe of the days that we spent filming and shooting were very loose and free," Melton said of working with Coach. "I felt like I was allowed to express more of a playful side of myself, which I don’t get to do too often in front of the camera."
The Riverdale alum asked for several dance takes so he could capture the essence of his character.
"I had to nail the take, like when I’m on top of the dining-room table and I spin in a circle and knock off all the plates," he recalled. "It was just a lot of fun. It was pretty incredible. The energy was infectious from the cast and the crew, and it was really a great time."
Off set, Melton admitted he “love[s] to dance,” whether he’s camping, "on top of different mountain peaks" or in his kitchen.
That same month, Melton sat front row at Coach’s New York Fashion Week show with fellow stars Storm Reid and Jayson Tatum.