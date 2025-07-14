Hollywood's Hottest Trend! Celebrities Who Turned to Ozempic, Mounjaro and Other Weight-Loss Drugs
Amanda Bynes
Amanda Bynes kicked off her weight-loss journey by turning to Ozempic.
"I'm 173 now so I hope to get down to like 130, which would be awesome so I look better in paparazzi pictures," she said in a June 22 video on her Instagram Story. "I will post about my Ozempic journey of course."
Amy Schumer
In a June 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Amy Schumer revealed she had been on Ozempic a year prior to her appearance. She also tried Wegovy but "could not handle" the side effects.
"You're like, 'OK, this isn't livable for me,' but I immediately invested because I'm like, 'Everyone and their mom is gonna try it,'" she said, adding, "Everybody (is) lying, everyone's like, 'Oh, smaller portions,' like shut the f--- up, you're on Ozempic or one of those things. Just be real with the people."
Schumer reflected on her experience again during an interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, saying she looked great after losing 30 pounds quickly. However, she reportedly "couldn't lift [her] head off the pillow."
"I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn't play with my son. I was so skinny and he's throwing a ball at me and [I couldn't]," she continued.
Boy George
In his memoir Karma, Boy George confirmed he underwent a tummy tuck to remove excess skin after losing weight. Additionally, he reportedly took Mounjaro to achieve a slimmer figure.
"I love food and I can't control my appetite, but I think I have finally got it under control," he wrote. "Well, I'm on Mounjaro. Isn't everyone? Trust me anyone who was fat last year and is now skinny is on the wonder drug."
According to the I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! alum, he initially tried Ozempic but switched to Mounjaro due to struggles maintaining his weight.
Brooks Nader
Even Brooks Nader turned to Ozempic.
The model reportedly took the weight-loss drug but stopped before joining Dancing With the Stars.
She explained, "It made me really nauseous. I liked it — I am not going to lie — and when I went on [DWTS], I could not do both."
In the end, she picked dancing and "put the shot away."
Charles Barkley
With the help of Mounjaro and exercise, Charles Barkley slimmed down, shedding 62 pounds.
"I started at 352 [pounds]," he revealed on the "Dan Patrick Show." "And I'm down to 290. I'm starting to feel like a human being, not a fat a-- anymore."
After sharing his goal weight was 270 pounds, Barkley added, "My doctor told me, she says, there's a lot of fat young people. Ain't a lot of fat old people, they're all dead."
Elon Musk
SpaceX mogul Elon Musk also took the risk to look "fit, ripped and healthy" with the help of Wegovy, an antidiabetic medication that can be used for long-term weight management.
He revealed he had lost about 20 pounds in 2022 since starting his journey. Then, in a 2024 tweet, the Tesla chief referred to himself as "Ozempic Santa," later clarifying he switched to Mounjaro.
"[Ozempic] made me f--- & burp like Barney from the Simpsons," Musk said, adding, "Mounjaro seems to have fewer side effects and be more effective."
Kendra Wilkinson
Kendra Wilkinson was one and done with taking weight-loss medications.
"I started the weight-loss shots," the former Playboy model revealed in an Instagram post in April. "Only did one. Nevermind. Throwing away!!"
Explaining her decision to quit the medication, Wilkinson shared, "A lot of you ask why I threw away the shots. I'm actually ok with a little weight gain. Happier in life nowadays. Heard too many horror stories around me. People end up in ER. Surgeries. No thanks."
Lizzo
During an appearance on the June 19 episode of the "Just Trish" podcast, Lizzo confirmed she decided to try "everything" — referring to GLP-1 medications — but they did not help her lose weight.
"Ozempic works because you eat less food, yeah? So if you eat right, it makes you feel full," she explained. "But if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it's the same thing."
Since a vegan diet also did not work, she began eating whole foods to get in shape while feeling full enough.
Meghan Trainor
Following speculation surrounding her slimmed-down figure, Meghan Trainor divulged how she achieved her new look.
"No, I don't look like I did 10 years ago. I've been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," she shared on Instagram. "I've worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I'm so glad I did because I feel great."
She concluded, "Here's to celebrating talent, growth, and the power of putting yourself first. Let's keep shifting the convo to what REALLY matters. With love 💙."
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson tried Ozempic to guide herself through her "year of health" journey.
She told The Sunday Times, "Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good."
Sharon Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne stopped taking Ozempic after a year as she "could not stop" losing weight.
"I'm too gaunt and I can't put any weight on. I want to, because I feel I'm too skinny," she told Daily Mail. "I didn't want to go this thin. It just happened."
After shedding 42 pounds in just four months, Osbourne began her journey to regain 10 pounds and maintain a healthy weight.
Terry Dubrow
In a January 2024 interview with Page Six, Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow admitted he initially thought Ozempic was amazing.
"I didn't have that much weight to lose. But I wanted to try it because so many of my patients were on it and I wanted to see what it was like when you're not diabetic and you only have 10-15 pounds to lose," the plastic surgeon disclosed.
Dubrow's decision, however, led him to experience side effects like low-grade nausea after the medication "really took all the joy of eating away."
But a few months later, he told E! News he was already missing the body he had when he was still taking the weight-loss drug.
Tori Spelling
Tori Spelling reached her goal weight after giving birth to her fifth child, Beau, by using a weight-loss medication.
"I did Mounjaro and everyone admits it now. It's a different time so I don't feel shamed saying that," she revealed on her "misSPELLING" podcast. "I did whatever anyone told me to do that was safe and it just wasn't working. The weight wouldn't come off."
As Spelling is now happy with her weight, she reportedly felt she "didn't want to get any thinner."
Tracy Morgan
Tracy Morgan informed Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today show that he used the Type II diabetes drug to "cut [his] appetite in half."
"Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos," he quipped.
Whoopi Goldberg
In a March 2024 episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg confirmed she took Mounjaro while filming the 2022 film Till, as she weighed 300 pounds at the time.
"I just always felt like me," she said. "And then I saw me and I thought, 'Oh! That's a lot of me!'"