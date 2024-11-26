A Shopping Editor's Top Picks for Black Friday Gifts
This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.
Here are some top recommendations for gifts to delight your family members this holiday season. Whether you're shopping for a winter hiker or a busy mom fitting in a run during online meetings, you'll find unique and thoughtful ideas sure to bring smiles all around.
Gift Idea for Dad
Venustas 12V Men's Heated Jacket
$119.99
Black Friday and Cyber Monday Promotion: Available from Nov. 21 to Dec. 1
What it is: Venustas 12V Men's Heated Jacket is designed for ultimate outdoor comfort. Equipped with a powerful 12V heating system, it delivers superior warmth faster than traditional jackets. With advanced waterproofing and breathability, this jacket is perfect for any outdoor adventure, whether it's hiking, skiing, or simply staying warm on a chilly day.
What makes it different: First-Ever versatile heated jacket—12V power for faster warmth, waterproof protection, and unmatched breathability for any outdoor pursuit.
Gift Idea for Mom
Dream Valley® Outlast® Aerocool™ Deep Sleep Cooling Comforter, Throw (60"x80")
$79.99
Black Friday and Cyber Monday Promotion: Available from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2
What is it: The Dream Valley Cooling Comforter uses special fabric designed to regulate temperature, helping achieve a deep and restorative sleep. Designed with NASA-grade Outlast® Thermo-Technology, it absorbs and releases excess heat to prevent overheating and reduce sweat, maintaining consistent comfort throughout the night.
What makes it different: Unlike typical moisture-wicking fabrics, the Dream Valley Cooling Comforter uses Outlast® Phase Change Material (PCM), which actively manages body temperature by absorbing and releasing heat as needed. Crafted with ultra-soft, cool-feeling fabric (Q-MAX>0.4) and high-density yarn, it’s naturally cool to the touch. Plus, it’s pet-friendly and machine washable, making it both comfortable and convenient. This is a gift any hot sleeper will love.
Gift Idea for Your Husband
- Looking For Last Minute Presents This Holiday Season? Wrap Up Your List With These 10 Amazing Gifts From Amazon — Shop Now
- Best Gifts For Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season — Shop Now From Amazon
- Gifts Galore: From Unique Products to Must-Read Books, Discover the Perfect Presents for Every Person on Your List
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station
$799
Black Friday and Cyber Monday Promotion: Available from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2
What it is: The Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station delivers reliable power for outdoor adventures and home backup needs. Perfect for camping, road trips, or emergency preparedness.
What makes it different: The Andes 1500 can reach a full charge in 55 minutes with an astonishing lifespan of up to 6000 cycles. Its compact, discrete and lightweight design makes it easy to fit in a vehicle or at home. Equipped with large 2400W AC output and a surge power of 3600W, it can effectively power most home appliances.
Gift Idea for Your Sister
UREVO Strol 2E Walking and Running Treadmill
$184.99
Black Friday and Cyber Monday Promotion: Available from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2
What it is: The UREVO Strol 2E treadmill is a practical holiday gift for loved ones who want to stay fit amidst their busy daily lives.
What makes it different: The product features both running and walking modes: with the handrail up, users can run at a higher speed of up to 4 mph; with the handrail folded, users can take a stroll while using the treadmill at a standing desk.
This walking treadmill from UREVO is designed to lessen impact on the joints - with a 5-layer anti-slip belt, 8 silicone shock absorbers and 2 soft rubber pads. Even if your sister isn't an active runner, she can still enjoy brisk walking at home when it's freezing cold outside on this 2-in-1 treadmill.
Gift Idea for Your Grandmother
pexar 2K digital picture frame 11''
$127.99
Black Friday and Cyber Monday Promotion: Available from Nov. 14 to Dec. 2
What it is: The pexar 2K digital picture frame is a sleek, modern frame with an 11-inch 2K display, perfect for showcasing your favorite memories in stunning detail.
What makes it different: With its Mira Vision Image Enhancement Technology and easy smartphone connectivity, this frame allows you to share and relive precious moments instantly, whether from the comfort of your home or across the globe.
Gift for the Family
WELLlife COVID-19/Influenza A&B Home Test
$29.99
Black Friday and Cyber Monday Promotion: Available from Nov. 24 to Dec. 2
What it is: WELLlife's COVID-19/Influenza A&B Test is an at-home rapid test kit that detects both influenza and COVID-19. It provides reliable results in just 10 minutes, allowing users to quickly determine if symptoms are due to the flu or COVID-19 without needing a clinic visit.
What makes it different: Most rapid tests today only focus on COVID-19, but WELLlife's kit offers the added benefit of detecting both influenza A/B and COVID-19. It also features a wide detection window, detecting antigens within five days of symptom onset, and a large, easy-to-read result window. It's a convenient and accessible solution for any household during flu season.