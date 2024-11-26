A Shopping Editor's Top Picks for Black Friday Gifts

UREVO Strol 2E Walking and Running Treadmill

$184.99

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Promotion: Available from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2

What it is: The UREVO Strol 2E treadmill is a practical holiday gift for loved ones who want to stay fit amidst their busy daily lives.

What makes it different: The product features both running and walking modes: with the handrail up, users can run at a higher speed of up to 4 mph; with the handrail folded, users can take a stroll while using the treadmill at a standing desk.

This walking treadmill from UREVO is designed to lessen impact on the joints - with a 5-layer anti-slip belt, 8 silicone shock absorbers and 2 soft rubber pads. Even if your sister isn't an active runner, she can still enjoy brisk walking at home when it's freezing cold outside on this 2-in-1 treadmill.