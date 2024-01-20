10 Shows You Forgot Existed: ‘Freaks and Geeks,’ ‘Enlightened’ and More

In October 2011, HBO premiered the first episode of Enlightened, which unveiled the story of Amy Jellicoe.

The woman returns to California after staying at a treatment facility in Hawaii following a mental breakdown. As soon as she comes back, her family, friends, and co-workers disapprove — especially her mother — because of her questionable intentions.

She also returns to work, where things take a turn for the worse for her, leading her to hold a demeaning position in the company. However, it only pushes her to uncover the corporate and corruption abuse as she wants others to change their lives, too.

Laura Dern played the main character, Amy Jellicoe, and worked alongside Luke Wilson, Diane Ladd, Mike White, Timm Sharp and Sarah Burns.