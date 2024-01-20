10 Shows You Forgot Existed: ‘Freaks and Geeks,’ ‘Enlightened’ and More
Enlightened
In October 2011, HBO premiered the first episode of Enlightened, which unveiled the story of Amy Jellicoe.
The woman returns to California after staying at a treatment facility in Hawaii following a mental breakdown. As soon as she comes back, her family, friends, and co-workers disapprove — especially her mother — because of her questionable intentions.
She also returns to work, where things take a turn for the worse for her, leading her to hold a demeaning position in the company. However, it only pushes her to uncover the corporate and corruption abuse as she wants others to change their lives, too.
Laura Dern played the main character, Amy Jellicoe, and worked alongside Luke Wilson, Diane Ladd, Mike White, Timm Sharp and Sarah Burns.
Felicity
Felicity chronicles the life of Felicity Porter (Keri Russell), who starts living her own life after her high school graduation. She starts attending the University of New York to follow her longtime crush, Ben Covington (Scott Speedman), despite her parents’ disapproval of her move.
The cast members included Amy Jo Johnson, Tangi Miller, Scott Foley, Greg Grunberg, Ian Gomez and Amanda Foreman.
Freaks and Geeks
Created by Paul Feig, Freaks and Geeks ran from 1999 to 2000 to tell the story of a teenager and his sister residing in Chippewa, Mich., as they attended William McKinley High School. They start finding ways to fit in and become one with the school’s community.
Happy Endings
A group of friends in Chicago faces a problem when Alex leaves Dave at the altar, causing them to have a falling out. The pair soon realize what they have and decide not to lose each other in another way.
With the help of their friends, they embrace the new reality to find their own respective Happy Endings.
Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton, Adam Pally, Damon Wayans Jr. and Casey Wilson led the series.
Jericho
Jericho explores the lives of the residents of the fictional Jericho, Kans., following a nuclear attack in the U.S. Skeet Ulrich, Lennie James, Ashley Scott, Kenneth Mitchell and Michael Gaston starred in the post-apocalyptic show.
Reba
Reba McEntire transformed into an onscreen mom in the series Reba.
The sitcom, which premiered on The WB, highlights heavy issues like addiction and teen pregnancy as the Texas-based mom learns about her daughter’s gestation.
Room Raiders
MTV famously presented Room Raiders from 2003 to 2009, introducing three men or women who have approved an “inspection” or “raid” into their room by another single man or woman. The contestants do the same to the raider’s room before they decide who they want to date.
So Little Time
The Olsen twins Mary-Kate and Ashley portrayed teenage sisters roles in the series So Little Time.
The American sitcom revolves around the lives of the siblings as they attend their school classes and spend time with their family. Aside from dealing with boys, they also face family problems while working part-time jobs.
Unfabulous
The Nickelodeon sitcom Unfabulous tells the story of an “unfabulous” teen who tries to fit in at school but always finds herself involved in embarrassing situations. Her experiences, on the other hand, help her write and sing songs about how she feels.
Emma Roberts appeared on the series with Malese Jow, Jordan Calloway, Molly Hagan, Tadhg Kelly, Markus Flanagan, Chelsea Tavares and Emma Degerstedt.
Winx Club
Kids and adults may have found other animated series worth watching, but Winx Club surely has a special place in their hearts decades after the program aired.
It shares the story of Bloom, a special Earth girl with magical powers, and the other teenage fairies like her who attend the Alfea School for Fairies. They call themselves Winx Club and fight Lord Darkar and other witches to save the universe.