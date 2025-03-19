BREAKING NEWS Sia's Secret Child Exposed: Singer Asks for Custody of 11-Month Old Baby Upon Filing for Divorce From Dan Bernard Source: MEGA Sia filed for divorce from Dan Bernard on Wednesday, March 19.

Sia's shocking divorce has a new bombshell revelation. Upon filing to legally end her and Dan Bernard's two-year marriage on Wednesday, March 19, the famed singer also requested legal and physical custody of the exes' 11-month old child, Somersault Wonder Bernard — whose birth wasn't known publicly prior to Sia's surprise petition for divorce.

Source: MEGA Sia's marriage to Dan Bernard ended more than two years after they tied the knot in December 2022.

Sia and Bernard were married for a little more than two years, with the former flames tying the knot in December 2022 and celebrating their nuptials during a surprise, extremely small ceremony in Portofino, Italy, in May 2023. The "Unstoppable" singer listed her and Bernard’s date of separation as Tuesday, March 18 — meaning the "Elastic Heart" hitmaker only waited one day before submitting documents to legally end her and Bernard’s marriage, according to court documents obtained by a news publication.

Sia cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the duo’s split and checked off a box asking to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to Bernard, per the legal filing. It’s unclear whether Sia and her estranged husband signed a prenup before saying "I do."

Source: MEGA Sia and Dan Bernard's wedding ceremony took place in Italy in May 2023.

Sia is also a mom to adult sons — whom she adopted in 2019 after they had aged out of foster care. "I actually adopted two sons last year. They were both 18 — they’re both 19 years old now," the "Chandelier" singer revealed while sitting down for an interview on a 2020 episode of SiruisXM’s The Morning Mash Up. "They were aging out of the foster care system. Yeah, and I love them."

Source: MEGA Sia and Dan Bernard share an 11-month-old child.

In an October 2020 cover story for Vogue Australia, Sia, 49, admitted her decision to adopt the two teenagers came after watching a documentary. "I am obsessed with reality television and documentaries, and I watched a documentary and saw my son," "The Greatest" vocalist explained, noting there was instantly a connection felt between her and the boy she saw on the screen.

Sia was previously married to Erik Lang.

The Australia native recalled: "I was like: 'What? Like, he doesn’t have anybody. Oh my God. I’m going to find him and I’m going to be his mummy.' And so that's what I did.” Soon after, the "Cheap Thrills" singer tracked down the foster child before adopting him and his friend. Sia was previously married to Erik Lang in 2016 for roughly two years.