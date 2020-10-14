Sia finally gave fans a glimpse inside her personal life and shared her first photo with her adopted son Che, who is 19 years old. In the snap, the singer and her son are cuddling and smiling for the camera — but their faces are partially covered by a sunglasses emoji.

“I’ve wanted to be a mom my whole entire life. For years I was basically walking around with my legs open like, ‘Impregnate me!'” she told InStyle magazine.

The artist married filmmaker Erik Anders Lang in 2014, but they could not conceive a child together. She explained how they “did a lot of IVF,” but she still experienced “unexplained infertility.”

SIA THANKS FANS FOR HELPING HER STAY SOBER FOLLOWING THE DEATH OF HER DOG

“Eventually, we did get embryos, but then we also got a divorce, so I wasn’t able to use them. It was all very painful, and by the end of that relationship, I had suffered so much that it took lots of profound therapy for me to realize that I needed to take care of my own inner baby for a while,” she said.

Then, everything changed for the “Chandelier” songstress when she was watching “a documentary about the foster care system.” She heard the story of a 16-year-old boy and decided that she was going to adopt him.

“Older children have a really hard time getting adopted, and when I saw him, I said to myself, ‘That’s my son.’ I knew I wanted to help him. By the time I found him, he was 18 and aging out of the foster care system. I told him that I wanted to adopt him, and since he was an adult, he left with me that day,” she shared.

IRINA SHAYK OPENS UP ABOUT BRADLEY COOPER & MOTHERHOOD IN RARE INTERVIEW

“The only thing he asked was if he could also bring his cousin Che, who had lived with him in a group home. I had two spare bedrooms, so I said, ‘Sure!'” she noted.

She later found out that Che wasn’t his cousin but a friend. At that point, the musician had come to realize that Che was “meant to be my son too.”

She recalled the day they both came home with her, she had a family dinner with Maddie Ziegler, who is like a “daughter” to Sia.

ABBY LEE WHO? MADDIE ZIEGLER CREDITS SINGER SIA — NOT ‘DANCE MOMS’ MENTOR — FOR HER SUCCESS

“In foster care, they hadn’t been allowed to use a metal knife to eat in years. And they’d never really eaten a vegetable either. I basically sat them down that day and said, ‘What has happened to you in your life was wrong. It never should’ve happened. But my job now is to protect you, and we’re going to get through everything together,'” she explained.

“Both my boys had tears in their eyes, and from that moment on, I knew it was my duty to be the best mother I could be for them,” she gushed.

Sia shared that because of her success, she could have just given the boys money every year for the rest of their lives but decided against that.

“But that’s not the kind of person I am. I actually only give them an allowance for groceries. Of course, when I first adopted them, I bought them everything in the world. [laughs] But more importantly, I wanted to spend a lot of time with them to help reverse the conditioning they grew up with and guide them toward a meaningful life that they don’t ever have to be ashamed about,” she said.