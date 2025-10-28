or
Sia's Divorce Battle Explodes: Singer's Estranged Husband Demands Full Custody Amid Her Alleged Drug Abuse

Sia’s divorce battle with Daniel Bernard continues to heat up, as her estranged husband seeks full custody of their son.

Oct. 28 2025, Published 3:07 p.m. ET

Sia’s split from her estranged husband, Daniel Bernard, is getting messy in the courtroom.

According to legal documents obtained by a news outlet on Tuesday, October 28, Bernard, 47, requested full custody of the couple’s 1-year-old son, Somersault Wonder Bernard, alleging the singer, 49, is a “serious and immediate danger” to their child.

"Sia is an unfit and unreliable parent struggling with substance abuse and addiction, rendering her incapable of providing safe or stable care for Summi,” Daniel wrote, per the legal docs. “I am the only safe and reliable parent for our son. I am a doctor, young, healthy, and have no criminal history or drug or alcohol addiction issues."

The “Unstoppable” songstress responded by alleging her estranged spouse was restricted to monitored visits due to a child pornography investigation.

More to come...

MORE ON:
sia

