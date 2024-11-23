Home > Photos > Cate Blanchett PHOTOS Sienna Miller Hosts Intimate Screening of Empowering Cate Blanchett Produced Short Film 'Marion' in NYC Source: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Sienna Miller brought her star power to NeueHouse Madison Square on Friday 22nd November, in New York City for an intimate screening of Marion, a gripping short film she executive produced alongside Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett. Set against the mesmerizing world of La Course Landaise—the traditional French sport of bull-jumping—the film tells the story of Marion, the only female bull-jumper in France, as she balances motherhood and battles the deeply entrenched misogyny of her all-male profession.

Source: Madison McGaw/BFA.com Joe Weiland, Sienna Miller, and Finn Constantine attend a screening of MARION at NeueHouse Madison Square in New York City On Friday November 22nd

A host of notable names joined Miller to celebrate the film, including Naomi Watts, Eliot Sumner, Karen Duffy, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Ann Dexter-Jones, and NeueHouse's Marcel Reichart. Guests gathered in NeueHouse’s state-of-the-art cinema, equipped with Dolby-powered visuals and audio—perfect for the film’s intense and evocative narrative. The evening’s vibe was intimate yet chic, with attendees savoring cocktails crafted with Juliette artisanal peach liqueur and munching on classic movie popcorn. The relaxed glamour of the night made it the ideal setting for Marion’s New York City debut, ahead of its premiere in the Orizzonti Short Films International Competition at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.

Source: Madison McGaw/BFA.com Eliot Sumner and Naomi Watts attend a screening of MARION at NeueHouse Madison Square in New York City On Friday November 22nd.

Written and co-directed by emerging filmmakers Joe Weiland and Finn Constantine, Marion offers an unflinching look into the tense 13 minutes before Marion’s first bull-jumping performance in a packed French arena. Played by Caroline Larbère—a real-life bull-jumper whose story inspired the film—Marion’s journey is one of resilience, navigating the challenges of being a mother and a pioneer in a male-dominated sport. Cate Blanchett praised the short, saying, “It’s incredibly rare to experience a short as visceral and intoxicating as Marion. The edge-of-your-seat directorial blend of reality and fiction still has my heart racing. I couldn’t be more excited to be jumping on board. Finn and Joe are a dynamic duo indeed.” Sienna Miller echoed Blanchett’s sentiment, sharing, “It’s been wonderful to collaborate with Cate on such a powerful female story. We’re both so honored to be part of the team, and we can’t wait to show Marion to audiences in Venice.”

Source: Madison McGaw/BFA Kelly Killoren Bensimon and Steve Kasuba attend a screening for short film MARION at NeueHouse Madison Square in New York City on Friday November 22nd.

