When Josephs and the other Housewives questioned why Flicker and Dolores Catania would walk in Kim DePaola’s POSCHE fashion show after DePaola allegedly spread rumors about Teresa Giudice’s marriage, Flicker explained she hadn’t been treated badly by DePaola and would not judge her for her actions. “But Siggy, Hitler would have not killed me. Does that make him a good person?” Josephs asked, which struck a nerve with Flicker.

“The first time Margaret referenced Hitler, I was in such a shock I couldn’t speak,” Flicker said in a confessional. “So it’s hard to enjoy Italy because the more I think about it, I get more hurt and more angry and I hit my breaking point.” The Holocaust was a tough topic for Flicker, as her father, Dr. Mordecai Paldiel, is a Holocaust survivor.

“Margaret will always go below the belt to hurt me,” she added at the time. “The fact that she would say Hilter’s name when she knows I’m a super Jew? My father’s a Holocaust survivor. What kind of person has Hitler on their mind? … I want to call Margaret out about how insensitive it was to reference Hilter when we were talking about a fashion show!”

Later, at a cast dinner, Flicker brought up the issue again, saying, “In our lives, there are going to be people who don’t like me and vice versa. I’m going to use Margaret as an example. Just recently, for us to be in an argument and all of a sudden for her to use Hitler as a comparison — it’s inappropriate. Can you guys admit it?”