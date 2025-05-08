'I Hate This B----': 'RHONJ' Alum Siggy Flicker Slammed After Donald Trump Appoints Her to Board of the Holocaust Memorial Council
Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Siggy Flicker has been given a special position by President Donald Trump, and critics are not keeping quiet about the recent move.
Siggy's Appointment
Trump revealed Flicker — whose stepson was involved and charged in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol — as one of a few appointees to the Board of the Holocaust Memorial Council via Truth Social.
“I am pleased to announce that the Board of the Holocaust Memorial Council has been completely formed,” Trump wrote, alongside Flicker and other people’s names he had appointed. “They are all strong supporters of Israel, and will ensure we, NEVER FORGET. Congratulations to all!”
Flicker also confirmed the news herself via X, writing, “President Trump… Thank you for the privilege & honor to represent and NEVER FORGET.” She included emojis of the Israeli flag and the United States flag.
Siggy Flicker Slammed Over Her Appointment
Critics immediately flocked to Reddit to slam the appointment, with one person sharing they “feel like” they’re in a “fake world or something.” “This cannot be real,” they added.
“God I hate this b---- and I hate him too,” another Reddit user wrote.
“I look at my kids every day and wonder what they’re going to tell their own kids about this time in their lives,” another person chimed in to say. “I’m so tired. I f------ hate it here.”
Another person brought up her drama on RHONJ involving Margaret Josephs using Adolph Hitler as a talking point, writing, “Honestly this is cracking my s--- up (otherwise I’d cry) but this dumb b----- Soggy really wanted to cry anti semitism cause someone said the name Hitler around her on the show and now she’s literally working with anti semites. This timeline is so cooked.”
Siggy Flicker's Drama With Margaret Josephs
When Josephs and the other Housewives questioned why Flicker and Dolores Catania would walk in Kim DePaola’s POSCHE fashion show after DePaola allegedly spread rumors about Teresa Giudice’s marriage, Flicker explained she hadn’t been treated badly by DePaola and would not judge her for her actions. “But Siggy, Hitler would have not killed me. Does that make him a good person?” Josephs asked, which struck a nerve with Flicker.
“The first time Margaret referenced Hitler, I was in such a shock I couldn’t speak,” Flicker said in a confessional. “So it’s hard to enjoy Italy because the more I think about it, I get more hurt and more angry and I hit my breaking point.” The Holocaust was a tough topic for Flicker, as her father, Dr. Mordecai Paldiel, is a Holocaust survivor.
“Margaret will always go below the belt to hurt me,” she added at the time. “The fact that she would say Hilter’s name when she knows I’m a super Jew? My father’s a Holocaust survivor. What kind of person has Hitler on their mind? … I want to call Margaret out about how insensitive it was to reference Hilter when we were talking about a fashion show!”
Later, at a cast dinner, Flicker brought up the issue again, saying, “In our lives, there are going to be people who don’t like me and vice versa. I’m going to use Margaret as an example. Just recently, for us to be in an argument and all of a sudden for her to use Hitler as a comparison — it’s inappropriate. Can you guys admit it?”
“Unless we’re discussing the Holocaust, Hitler’s name should not come up,” she added. “I am the daughter of a Holocaust survivor. It’s inappropriate!”
Josephs attempted to defend herself, trying to explain the analogy and why she used it to make her point. The blonde bombshell also explained her children are Jewish, but Flicker wasn’t having any of it.
“Honey, I know many people who married Jews who can’t stand Jews,” Flicker replied. “You’re antisemitic!”
“How dare you say I can’t stand Jews!” Josephs fired back. “To call me anti-Semitic, that’s a f------ b---- move… Do you think this is acceptable?”
Flicker refused to apologize, telling the entire group of women they “had to stick up” for her in regards to “the Hitler thing.”
“[Siggy] just said that to be f------ vicious,” Josephs later noted. “She feels insecure, she has to call people names and take pot-shots. I’m f------ done with her. She’s a nut bar. I don’t think there’s anything more viral than assassinating someone’s character. This has gone from a spat to an all out war.”