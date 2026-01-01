Simon Cowell Admits He 'Rarely Talks' to Ex-'American Idol' Coworker Ryan Seacrest: 'I Don’t Follow His Career'
Jan. 1 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Simon Cowell didn’t hold back while discussing his former American Idol costar Ryan Seacrest during a recent appearance on The New York Times podcast, "The Interview."
Cowell made it clear that he isn’t keeping tabs on Seacrest's career.
When asked about Seacrest's popularity on Saturday, November 29, Cowell replied, "I don’t know, actually. He was very, very ambitious. And look, I don’t follow his career if I’m being honest with you."
The 66-year-old TV personality elaborated that he has little insight into what Seacrest, 50, is currently doing.
"So I don’t know what he’s done or doing," Cowell stated, admitting, "We rarely talk now."
Despite his critique, Cowell did acknowledge Seacrest’s work ethic, calling him "very steely about his career, wanting to be famous. I mean this massive, massive desire about being very famous."
While Cowell’s remarks have been interpreted as shade, his representative told Page Six that there has never been any feud between the two.
Cowell and Seacrest served together on American Idol from its debut in 2002 until Cowell’s departure after the ninth season in 2010. Throughout those years, the duo experienced several on-camera clashes, including a memorable moment in 2007 when Cowell commented on Seacrest’s sexuality.
When Seacrest asked Cowell for advice about performer Melinda Doolittle's four-inch heels, Cowell quipped, “You should know, Ryan,” to which Seacrest shot back, “Stay out of my closet.”
Cowell humorously encouraged, “Come out!”
Despite their on-screen banter, a source revealed to Today that many of their controversial remarks were scripted and that the two are “real good friends off-camera.”
The source added, “When the show is on the road for auditions, the two go for drinks and dinner… There’s no real drama. It’s all for the cameras!”
In past interviews, Seacrest has referred to his relationship with Cowell as friendly.
He noted, “We don’t hold a grudge. We have a very competitive spirit and attitude on the show, but we’re friends.”
In 2010, Seacrest even claimed that Cowell was “so jealous” of him, suggesting he was envious of Seacrest’s success since a young age.