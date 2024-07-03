Simon Cowell Was in a 'Dark' Place Until Fiancée Lauren Silverman Showed Him 'There's Much More to Life' Than Working
Simon Cowell's life changed for the better once he quit his workaholic ways.
In a new interview alongside fiancée Lauren Silverman, the American Idol alum admitted he wasn't completely happy until he found the right work-life balance.
"When it got quite dark, everything kind of opened up for me," he spilled. "I hoped something good would happen because I remember when I was working flat out, even though everything was going fine, I was miserable because I think I was actually physically and mentally exhausted."
"I think before he had [10-year-old son] Eric, his life was great, and he had so much success. But there was definitely a void, something missing," Silverman, 46, shared. "And maybe he didn't even know what that thing was."
"But once he became a dad and had someone like me to answer to, he realized that actually there's so much more to life, and what's the point of having all this if you don't have somebody you want to share it with?" the mom-of-one said.
Silverman admitted that before she became pregnant, Cowell, 64, "would stay up until crazy hours" for work.
"I always try to help him to find that balance, because he's a workaholic. He loves his work, which is fantastic. But he sometimes needs me and Eric to push him to do more normal things and get up at a reasonable hour," she explained. "And I guess in that sense, we've helped him — and he's definitely got a lot better since we first met, that's for sure."
The British TV star confessed he never saw fatherhood in his future, spilling, "Twenty years ago, I would have said I didn't think I was going to have kids because I thought I was too old."
"So when I got the news I was going to be a dad — and the first time I saw his scan — I was literally obsessed," he raved.
"Something changed and I looked at life in a completely different way," continued Cowell. "Every decision I make now I am thinking about Eric. Is it the right decision for him?"
The America's Got Talent judge also moved out of busy London recently to enjoy a more peaceful and private life.
"He's still going to keep doing his work in the U.S. but now has a home to come back to where he can relax that's away from London," an insider told a news outlet last year. "In Holland Park, he couldn't ever step outside his door without being stopped by someone, and now he can just kick back and live a relatively anonymous life, which is what he wants."
