Simone Biles Blasts Kylie Jenner's Clothing Line for Inaccurate Sizing: 'This Is a Crime!'

Biles did not look happy as she snapped a mirror selfie in the Faux Leather Oversized Blazer in Merlot. Although the Olympian stands at 4'8", the garment seemed to swallow her whole.

"Ms. kylie jenner this is a crime !!!!!!" she captioned the Tuesday, June 3, Instagram Story. "This is not an XXS/XS."

Fans came to Biles' defense, particularly those of a similar height.

"For real I HATE being petite so many clothes I’d love to wear but just physically can’t," one person wrote.