Simone Biles Blasts Kylie Jenner's Clothing Line for Inaccurate Sizing: 'This Is a Crime!'
Simone Biles has no plans of keeping up with Kylie Jenner.
The Olympic gymnast, 28, shaded the reality star after a $138 blazer from her Khy clothing line did not arrive true-to-size.
Simone Biles Slams Kylie Jenner's Clothes
Biles did not look happy as she snapped a mirror selfie in the Faux Leather Oversized Blazer in Merlot. Although the Olympian stands at 4'8", the garment seemed to swallow her whole.
"Ms. kylie jenner this is a crime !!!!!!" she captioned the Tuesday, June 3, Instagram Story. "This is not an XXS/XS."
Fans came to Biles' defense, particularly those of a similar height.
"For real I HATE being petite so many clothes I’d love to wear but just physically can’t," one person wrote.
Others, however, critiqued the gymnast for expecting an oversized garment to have a slim fit on a smaller figure.
"With all due respect Simone, you're the size of an 8 yr old," a social media user said, while another joked, "She’s gotta wait for [Jenner's 7-year-old daughter] Stormi to drop a clothing line."
Kylie Jenner's Khy Shows Promise
Despite Biles' feedback, Jenner's clothing collection has performed extremely well, with over $1 million in sales in the first hour of its 2023 launch.
"I want people to know how completely involved I am in this," she told an outlet of her business venture. "From original concept, to designing, or co-designing if we’re working with other designers, from picking fabrics, colors, I’ve been in every fit meeting. I am the creative director of the brand and marketing. There’s not an Instagram post or video that hasn’t been personally edited by me, there hasn’t been an Instagram post that I haven’t posted myself."
The Kardashians star, 27, has a hands-on approach in developing the creative concepts for photoshoots as well.
"I’ve worked really hard on it, I’ve put my love into it, and I can’t wait for people to experience the clothes. It’s very personal," she added.
Simone Biles' Recent Getaways
While Jenner has been busy at work with Khy, Biles spent the past few months jet-setting across the world.
On Wednesday, June 4, she shared a photo dump from a trip to Hong Kong, featuring a scenic snapshot with an umbrella on a colorful street.
The previous month, she gave the commencement speech at WashU in St. Louis, Mo., and received an honorary doctorate.
"It's Dr. Biles to you," she captioned a May 12 Instagram post. "But in all seriousness, thank you to @washu for allowing me to do the commencement speech! Congrats to all the Graduates. Truly inspiring! Good luck with all your future endeavors!!"