What Is Simone Biles' Net Worth? How the Most Decorated Olympic Gymnast of All Time Made Her Millions
Simone Biles might be the GOAT, which is why her bank account is only getting bigger and bigger.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the nine-time Olympic winning gymnast is worth a whopping $25 million.
While Biles, 27, has racked up tons of competition wins, Forbes reported the star only makes about $100,000 a year from her sport, however, she averages about $7 million a year in brand deals.
The celebrity athlete’s worldwide success started after she won three gold medals in the 2016 Summer Olympics. At the time, Biles was awarded gold for floor, vault and all-around. She also won a bronze on the balance beam and another gold as a member of the USA team.
She then hit a bump in the road at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo after experiencing "the twisties” and partially withdrawing, but she was still awarded a bronze on the balance beam and a silver with the team.
Parade reported athletes make an estimated $15,000 for a bronze medal, $22,500 for silver and $37,500 for gold.
Amid her success, the gymnast has worked with a series of well-known brands, who give her hefty paychecks. Biles has been suspected of making about $20 million between 2019-2021 from various deals with Nike, Athleta, Mattress Firm, Uber Eats, United Airlines and Oreo.
Now that the Olympian has won two gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, one for best all-around and one as a USA team member, she likely will be tapped for more brand deals, which could include even larger paychecks.
Additionally, Biles is featured in the Gold Over America Tour, in which the world’s best gymnasts will perform all around the Unites States. As the star of the show, Biles will likely take home a large pot of cash.
As OK! previously reported, as one of the greats, Biles is used to getting criticized across the globe, however, the athlete recently clapped back at former Olympic teammate MyKayla Skinner.
After Skinner claimed “the talent and the depth” of the 2024 Olympic gymnastics team “just isn't like what it used to be,” Biles shared an Instagram post, referencing Skinner’s remarks after the team won gold.
"Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions,” Biles penned along with a photo of teammates Suni Lee, 21, Jordan Chiles, 23, Jade Carey, 24, and Hezly Rivera, 16.
Since sharing the shady upload, Biles took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce how Skinner has since cut ties with her.
"Oop I’ve been blocked," Biles wrote.
In response, fans backed up the wife of NFL player Jonathan Owens, with one saying, "Jealousy is a bad look on her," as another added, "Sometimes the trash takes itself out. And I always block back."