Famed Comedian Sinbad Makes Miraculous Return to Showbiz 5 Years After Suffering Stroke
May 6 2026, Published 6:03 a.m. ET
He’s back! Five years after he suffered a stroke, Sinbad announced his return to the stage on Wednesday, April 29, and tickets sold out immediately.
Not only did he appear at Comedy Ice House in Pasadena, Calif., that evening, but he will also be back May 10.
“Some moments you don’t rush,” Sinbad posted on Instagram Wednesday. “You just wait until they’re ready.”
Things are different now.
In the accompanying video, the Diff’rent World star, 69, confessed, “I can’t walk.”
But that won’t stop him.
Sinbad Will Be ‘Talking More Trash Than Ever’
“I’m so looking forward to these shows,” Sinbad, whose real name is David Adkins, said in the video. “I’ve got so much to talk about. I’m going to be talking more trash than I ever talked.”
It is a family affair, with his daughter Paige Bryan opening for him along with comedian Chase Anthony.
“I’ve got two very funny people opening for me," he shard. "One of them is kind of new in the game, it’s my daughter Paige Bryan, and it’s the first time we worked together as comics onstage. I’m looking forward to this because she talk more trash than I talk.”
Sinbad Says ‘Prayers Worked’
- Donald Glover's Health Crisis Exposed: Rapper Reveals He Suffered a Stroke After Doctors 'Found a Hole' in His Heart
- Jamie Foxx Promises to 'Spread Joy and Laughter' Daily as He Was Given a 'Second Chance' at Life Following Mysterious Health Battle
- Jamie Foxx Reveals He's 'Filled With Nothing But Pure Joy' After First One-Man Show Since Health Scare
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
He is grateful for the support of his fans.
“I thank you for all the prayers that people prayed for me. It worked!”
His famous friends are in his corner.
“A LIVING LEGEND ….. PERIOD 💜 💜,” Steve Harvey wrote.
Raven-Symone added, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ SO READY!”
Sheila E. chimed in, “Yes my brother 🙏🙏🙏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️”
Sinbad's Stroke
Sinbad’s family, which also includes wife Meredith Adkins and son Royce Adkins, announced in November 2020 that he had suffered a stroke. It was caused by a blood clot that moved from his heart to his brain.
“It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke," the family wrote in a statement at the time.
“Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations,” they continued. “While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon. Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing."
Sinbad’s Recovery Timeline
He made his first public appearance since the stroke virtually at the Diff’rent World HBCU College Tour in Atlanta in February 2024.
Sinbad’s first acting role since his stroke was in Tyler Perry’s Straw in 2025. Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd and Teyana Taylor also appeared in the Netflix thriller.
Sinbad rose to fame in 1987 on The Cosby Show spinoff A Diff’rent World, which followed the college experience of Denise Huxtable, played by Lisa Bonet, who is the mother of Zoe Kravitz. He played Coach Walter Oakes.