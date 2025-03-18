Sinclair Retreats: Medical Tourism Has a New Concierge

Of all the things America is famous for, affordable medical care isn’t one of them, especially when it comes to elective procedures. The costs can be so high that the many Americans who travel overseas for care now play a large role in the sustainability and growth of the medical tourism industry.

Croatia has long benefited from this sector. Italians have traveled across the border for years to take advantage of Croatia’s established medical clinics, which meet international standards—and even set new ones—and its well-established reputation.

The tourism angle remains a major selling point when it comes to medical tourism. Sinclair Retreats, a full-service travel company that offers a seamless experience for patients seeking elective medical care abroad, taps directly into this. This US-based company has put together nine top doctors in Croatia who provide elective procedures at rates significantly lower than those at home while offering accommodation, airport transfers, and tourism packages, including personal concierge support.