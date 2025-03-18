Sinclair Retreats: Medical Tourism Has a New Concierge
Of all the things America is famous for, affordable medical care isn’t one of them, especially when it comes to elective procedures. The costs can be so high that the many Americans who travel overseas for care now play a large role in the sustainability and growth of the medical tourism industry.
Croatia has long benefited from this sector. Italians have traveled across the border for years to take advantage of Croatia’s established medical clinics, which meet international standards—and even set new ones—and its well-established reputation.
The tourism angle remains a major selling point when it comes to medical tourism. Sinclair Retreats, a full-service travel company that offers a seamless experience for patients seeking elective medical care abroad, taps directly into this. This US-based company has put together nine top doctors in Croatia who provide elective procedures at rates significantly lower than those at home while offering accommodation, airport transfers, and tourism packages, including personal concierge support.
How Comprehensive Medical Care and Luxury Travel Combine
Sinclair Retreats is much more than a medical tourism company. It aims to provide clients with fully inclusive travel packages to Croatia that remove the guesswork and uncertainty surrounding medical tourism.
According to founder Cameron MacMillan, who appeared on the cover of The Wall Street Journal as “luxury travel’s new impresario,” each luxury retreat is a curated experience depending on the elective procedure the client wants, whether it be dental implants, veneers, cosmetic procedures, or an FUE hair transplant. One of their more unique offerings is a week-long back pain program designed to serve as a solution for those who have exhausted other treatment options, which MacMillan says has proven highly successful.
Booking through Sinclair Retreats begins with a virtual consultation, after which patients can confirm their plans. Then, with just one click, you can finalize your treatment plan and be on your way. This one-click process transforms what was once a complicated and, if not well-researched, risky headache into something trustworthy and hassle-free.
MacMillan states that the company aims to upgrade what might otherwise be a stressful process into a more relaxed and well-managed journey. Patients can also opt to arrive in Croatia before their procedure to take advantage of the country’s landscapes and cultural experiences. For those interested in additional luxury, Sinclair Retreats offers yacht excursions as part of its service portfolio.
The Value of Choice Doesn’t Always Come at a High Price
One of Sinclair Retreats’ biggest selling points is cost. Croatia is a top destination for affordable luxury medical tourism. According to the World Health Organization, the country ranks higher than the United States for elective surgery. However, it is still important to do your research on the doctor or clinic you choose.
To make this process easier for clients and assure quality, in the past year, MacMillan has vetted and personally met the nine multi-international award-winning doctors the company works with while he was in Croatia, each meeting his high standards.
Sinclair Retreats is the perfect combination of elective healthcare and travel. It will serve as an affordable alternative for many, and MacMillan hopes it will become the first option people think of when considering elective procedures.
With a belief in complete transparency, Sinclair Retreats provides clear and accessible starting prices for all treatments on the company’s website.