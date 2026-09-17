Singer and Actress Shannon K Stuns at the Emmys After a Whirlwind Year of Music, Movies and Touring

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Singer and actress Shannon K stepped out for the Emmys in Los Angeles, joining Hollywood for one of television’s biggest nights. Shannon looked stunning for the occasion, adding another major Hollywood moment to what has already been an incredibly busy year filled with new music, international performances and film projects. Born in Mumbai, raised in London and now based in Los Angeles, Shannon grew up surrounded by music. Her father is legendary Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu, but Shannon has spent years building a career and sound of her own.

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Her music résumé includes working with producer and songwriter Poo Bear on “A Long Time,” while her anti-bullying song “Give Me Your Hand” was previously premiered by Billboard. Most recently, Shannon released her new single, “Not My Shade,” continuing her move into a darker electronic-pop sound. She has also been traveling and performing internationally, including shows across the United States and Canada and a performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall. But music is only one side of Shannon’s career.

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