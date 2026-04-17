Hollywood Horror Story: Singer D4vd Arrested for Murder of 14-Year-Old Girl Whose Decomposing Body Was Found in His Tesla
April 16 2026, Updated 9:41 p.m. ET
"Romantic Homicide" singer D4vd has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the 2024 slaying of Celeste Rivas Hernandez — whose body was found decomposing inside the artist's Tesla.
On Thursday, April 16, the singer, born David Anthony Burke, was taken into police custody at his Hollywood Hills home in connection with the ongoing murder investigation of the 14-year-old girl, a law enforcement source with knowledge of the case informed the Los Angeles Times.
He is reportedly being held without bail and not authorized to speak publicly.
Hernandez's dead body was discovered rotting inside Burke's car in Hollywood after being reported missing in 2024 from the Inland Empire. In records from the county medical examiner's office, the young girl was initially listed as Celeste Rivas, though it was later updated with her full name Celeste Rivas Hernandez.
The teenager's case began as a missing person investigation, with police not finding her severely decomposed body inside Burke's Tesla until September 8, 2025, at Hollywood Tow, where it was brought after being impounded.
Detectives discovered her remains after being called to the tow yard to investigate a foul odor emanating from the vehicle registered to the "Here With Me" singer.
Police insiders not authorized to speak publicly about the case told the L.A. Times that Burke’s Tesla had been abandoned in the Hollyood Hlls five days before it was impounded.
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