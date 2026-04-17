Hollywood Horror Story: Singer D4vd Arrested for Murder of 14-Year-Old Girl Whose Decomposing Body Was Found in His Tesla

"Romantic Homicide" singer D4vd has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the 2024 slaying of Celeste Rivas Hernandez — whose body was found decomposing inside the artist's Tesla.

On Thursday, April 16, the singer, born David Anthony Burke, was taken into police custody at his Hollywood Hills home in connection with the ongoing murder investigation of the 14-year-old girl, a law enforcement source with knowledge of the case informed the Los Angeles Times.

He is reportedly being held without bail and not authorized to speak publicly.