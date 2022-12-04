Voice Actress And Singer, Mela Lee Explains How The Exquisite Math Of You Includes Your Mistakes

It Is Never Too Late

Where she has come from has gotten her to where she is, and she admits it has taken time. In an industry where you were once considered aged out if you were over 25, Lee has broken through this and been on a trajectory of growth and fame beyond the unspoken age threshold.

"If you are reading this, your timing is perfect," says Lee as she speaks about achieving success later in life. "If you feel like you have missed out on something or haven't achieved what you feel you should have… if you're still breathing, you have hope. The exquisite math of you and your purpose includes your missteps and mistakes.”

While Lee was starting out in Hollywood, she took a job serving food at an event. Her friend, also an aspiring performer, had turned down the job because a prominent producer would be there and she did not want to be seen as a server. Lee took the job, which some would have called a mistake at the time, and landed her first record deal while washing the dishes at the event. She was overheard singing, and the organizer of the party came through to listen to her. The organizer turned out to be the owner of a record label, and she was signed on the spot.

This, Lee explains, is the exquisite math of life – everything works toward a greater good if you let it.