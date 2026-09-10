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Sinn Féin to Protest Donald Trump's Visit to Ireland Featuring Talks With President Catherine Connolly

Image of McDonald, Trump, and Martin.
Source: MEGA

McDonald has confirmed that her party will join protests against Trump's Ireland visit.

Sept. 10 2026, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

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Sinn Féin will join protests against Donald Trump's visit to Ireland this weekend, with party leader Mary Lou McDonald condemning the U.S. president's support for Israel and calling on Irish leaders to challenge him over Gaza.

"I'm not surprised that there will be protests at this visit," McDonald told reporters at Sinn Féin's annual think-in.

Trump is due to meet Irish President Catherine Connolly and Taoiseach Micheál Martin before traveling to Doonbeg, County Clare, where he will watch the Amgen Irish Open.

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McDonald Said Trump's Visit Deserved a Protest

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Image of Sinn Féin leaders during a press conference.
Source: MEGA

Mary Lou McDonald speaks during a press conference held by Sinn Féin.

McDonald said demonstrations were justified by what she described as breaches of international law, the situation in Palestine and violence in Gaza and the West Bank.

"I think that is quite correct," she said.

She pointed specifically to what she called the "genocide in Palestine" and said "settler violence" was occurring at an "unspeakable" rate.

McDonald also criticized the United States for its role in Israel's military campaign against Palestinians, saying Washington facilitates Israel's actions.

She said the issue was one she raised with "deep, deep regret and some anger," making Sinn Féin's opposition to Trump's visit inseparable from its position on the conflict.

She said protests were therefore appropriate. "I would be deeply shocked if there weren't and, yes, Sinn Féin will be there," she noted.

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She Wants Connolly to Raise Palestine Issue With Trump

Image of Ireland president Connolly.
Source: MEGA

McDonald advised Connolly to bring up the situation in Palestine with Trump.

McDonald also urged Connolly to use her meeting with Trump to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

"I would imagine, and I would hope that given the opportunity, that she would raise the matter particularly in regard to Palestine and the United States ongoing facilitation and arming of Israel," McDonald said.

She acknowledged that the encounter would be brief but still expected Connolly to address the issue.

"I think given the opportunity I would hope that the President would raise that," she said.

Connolly is due to meet Trump at Áras an Uachtaráin during his Dublin visit.

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McDonald Challenged Martin to Speak Firmly

Image of Trump and Martin.
Source: MEGA

McDonald wants Martin to make Ireland's stance clear as firmly as possible.

Martin will hold a separate meeting with Trump, giving McDonald another chance to call for Ireland's position on Gaza to be made clear.

"The taoiseach will have every opportunity again to set out the views and the position of the Irish State and the Irish people," McDonald said.

She added that Martin should communicate that position "very, very clearly and very firmly."

Trump Will Meet Ireland's Leaders Before Doonbeg

Image of Trump at his golf course.
Source: MEGA

Trump will spend some time at his golf course during his visit to Ireland.

Trump's visit is scheduled to begin this weekend, with meetings in Dublin followed by his trip to County Clare.

The U.S. president will meet Connolly and Martin before traveling to his golf course at Doonbeg, where he will attend the Amgen Irish Open.

The visit comes as Ireland prepares for the new Dáil term, with political parties holding their annual think-ins and setting out priorities for the year ahead.

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