Eric Trump Praises 'Friend' Rory McIlroy’s Support Ahead of Irish Open

Eric Trump expressed his appreciation for Rory McIlroy, calling him a friend who has shown immense support for the Trump family. In an interview with The Belfast Telegraph, published on January 25, Eric, 42, acknowledged that Rory's backing was crucial for the Irish Open to be hosted at President Donald Trump’s golf course in Doonbeg, County Clare, Ireland.

Source: MEGA Eric Trump praised Rory McIlroy for supporting the Trump family.

“Rory’s become a friend. And frankly, I’d say without Rory’s support, I’m not even sure if we’d have it here,” Eric stated, emphasizing their growing friendship. He assured Rory that Doonbeg would host “the best Irish Open that Ireland has ever seen,” with the event scheduled for September 10 to 13. Eric also confirmed that his father, Donald, 79, intends to attend the three-day tournament.

Source: MEGA Eric Trump said Rory McIlroy’s backing helped bring the Irish Open to Trump Doonbeg.

“Rory has been super supportive of the family," Eric added before recalling spending time with the golfer recently at Trump Jupiter.

Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram Kai Trump and the famous golfer also bonded over the sports.

Rory’s connection with Donald has also garnered attention. The golfer previously played a round of golf with the president, during which they discussed the LIV golf controversy. Rory recounted, “I was like, but you’ve hosted their events,” referring to the president’s stance on the competing golf series.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump plans to attend the tournament in September.

In a light-hearted moment during the 2025 Ryder Cup, Team Europe, including Rory, celebrated their victory over Team USA with chants directed at Donald: “Are you watching? Are you watching? Are you watching? Are you watching, Donald Trump?”