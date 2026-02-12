Eric Trump Praises 'Friend' Rory McIlroy’s Support Ahead of Irish Open
Eric Trump expressed his appreciation for Rory McIlroy, calling him a friend who has shown immense support for the Trump family.
In an interview with The Belfast Telegraph, published on January 25, Eric, 42, acknowledged that Rory's backing was crucial for the Irish Open to be hosted at President Donald Trump’s golf course in Doonbeg, County Clare, Ireland.
“Rory’s become a friend. And frankly, I’d say without Rory’s support, I’m not even sure if we’d have it here,” Eric stated, emphasizing their growing friendship.
He assured Rory that Doonbeg would host “the best Irish Open that Ireland has ever seen,” with the event scheduled for September 10 to 13. Eric also confirmed that his father, Donald, 79, intends to attend the three-day tournament.
“Rory has been super supportive of the family," Eric added before recalling spending time with the golfer recently at Trump Jupiter.
In a related note, Kai Trump, daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, recently played golf with Rory. The 18-year-old amateur golfer has committed to joining the University of Miami’s women’s golf team this year.
“Best way to start the year,” she captioned a photo with Rory on Instagram.
Rory’s connection with Donald has also garnered attention. The golfer previously played a round of golf with the president, during which they discussed the LIV golf controversy. Rory recounted, “I was like, but you’ve hosted their events,” referring to the president’s stance on the competing golf series.
In a light-hearted moment during the 2025 Ryder Cup, Team Europe, including Rory, celebrated their victory over Team USA with chants directed at Donald: “Are you watching? Are you watching? Are you watching? Are you watching, Donald Trump?”
Donald, who attended part of the Ryder Cup at Farmingdale, New York’s Bethpage Black Golf Course, responded to the team’s chant on social media, saying, “Yes, I’m watching. Congratulations!”