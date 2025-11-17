Sister Wives' Kody Brown Tests New Unrecognizable Look So He Can 'Make Out' With Wife Robyn Brown 'Like Teenagers'

Article continues below advertisement

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is shaving his beard in hopes of receiving some more affection from his wife, Robyn Brown. “I got to get rid of this beard so I’ll get kissed more,” Kody, 56, told producers in a confessional during the Sunday, November 16, episode of the TLC show. “I almost want to go clean, completely clean-cut. Wouldn’t it be fun to see me without a beard and without this long hair?”

Robyn Brown Complained About Kody's Beard

Source: TLC Robyn Brown wasn't a fan of her husband Kody Brown's beard.

Earlier in the episode, Robyn, 47, complained about kissing Kody, saying it was “painful” to “get poked all the time” by his beard and promised she would kiss him more if it was shaved.

Kody Brown Wanted to 'Make Out' With Robyn Brown 'Like Teenagers'

Source: TLC Kody Brown asked Robyn Brown if they would 'make out like teenagers' if he shaved his beard.

“It’s like kissing, you know, one of those vegetable scrubbers from your kitchen sink,” she explained. “I get poked all the time. It’s so uncomfortable.” Kody immediately got up to shave his beard after making sure Robyn promised they would “make out like teenagers” after.

Robyn Brown Admits Physical Dynamic With Kody Has Changed

Source: TLC Robyn Brown admitted she feels more free to be affectionate with Kody Brown following his split from his first three wives.

Later in the episode, Robyn reflected on how their dynamic has changed now that she doesn’t have to conceal PDA since he divorced his first three wives in their plural marriage, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. "Because of other wives, I've always just been really careful. Kody and I wouldn't be affectionate publicly, but now that it's just the two of us, we flirt a lot,” she told the cameras.

Kody Brown Faced Backlash for Favoring Robyn

Source: TLC Kody Brown faced backlash from fans for favoring Robyn Brown over his first three wives.