Sister Wives' Kody Brown Tests New Unrecognizable Look So He Can 'Make Out' With Wife Robyn Brown 'Like Teenagers'
Nov. 17 2025, Published 5:55 p.m. ET
Sister Wives star Kody Brown is shaving his beard in hopes of receiving some more affection from his wife, Robyn Brown.
“I got to get rid of this beard so I’ll get kissed more,” Kody, 56, told producers in a confessional during the Sunday, November 16, episode of the TLC show. “I almost want to go clean, completely clean-cut. Wouldn’t it be fun to see me without a beard and without this long hair?”
Robyn Brown Complained About Kody's Beard
Earlier in the episode, Robyn, 47, complained about kissing Kody, saying it was “painful” to “get poked all the time” by his beard and promised she would kiss him more if it was shaved.
Kody Brown Wanted to 'Make Out' With Robyn Brown 'Like Teenagers'
“It’s like kissing, you know, one of those vegetable scrubbers from your kitchen sink,” she explained. “I get poked all the time. It’s so uncomfortable.”
Kody immediately got up to shave his beard after making sure Robyn promised they would “make out like teenagers” after.
Robyn Brown Admits Physical Dynamic With Kody Has Changed
Later in the episode, Robyn reflected on how their dynamic has changed now that she doesn’t have to conceal PDA since he divorced his first three wives in their plural marriage, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown.
"Because of other wives, I've always just been really careful. Kody and I wouldn't be affectionate publicly, but now that it's just the two of us, we flirt a lot,” she told the cameras.
Kody Brown Faced Backlash for Favoring Robyn
Kody has long faced backlash for favoring Robyn while still married to his other three wives – a dynamic that also strained his relationships with many of his 18 children.
“I should have had a stronger relationship with my children. I'm at a place in my life now where I'm very willing to say that I've been wrong,” the father-of-18 admitted during the November 6 episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. “My failures were because I didn't know about being a good dad and husband, and I thought I did. I really thought I did, and I misunderstood that. I did it wrong in so many ways, and I hated being blamed for it, and so it made me resistant to ownership.”