or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Sister Wives
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

Sister Wives' Kody Brown Tests New Unrecognizable Look So He Can 'Make Out' With Wife Robyn Brown 'Like Teenagers'

Photo of Kody Brown
Source: TLC

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown is changing up his appearance and shaving his beard in hopes of getting 'more kisses' from his wife, Robyn Brown.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 17 2025, Published 5:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is shaving his beard in hopes of receiving some more affection from his wife, Robyn Brown.

“I got to get rid of this beard so I’ll get kissed more,” Kody, 56, told producers in a confessional during the Sunday, November 16, episode of the TLC show. “I almost want to go clean, completely clean-cut. Wouldn’t it be fun to see me without a beard and without this long hair?”

Article continues below advertisement

Robyn Brown Complained About Kody's Beard

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Robyn Brown wasn't a fan of her husband Kody Brown's beard.
Source: TLC

Robyn Brown wasn't a fan of her husband Kody Brown's beard.

Earlier in the episode, Robyn, 47, complained about kissing Kody, saying it was “painful” to “get poked all the time” by his beard and promised she would kiss him more if it was shaved.

Article continues below advertisement

Kody Brown Wanted to 'Make Out' With Robyn Brown 'Like Teenagers'

Photo of Kody Brown asked Robyn Brown if they would 'make out like teenagers' if he shaved his beard.
Source: TLC

Kody Brown asked Robyn Brown if they would 'make out like teenagers' if he shaved his beard.

“It’s like kissing, you know, one of those vegetable scrubbers from your kitchen sink,” she explained. “I get poked all the time. It’s so uncomfortable.”

Kody immediately got up to shave his beard after making sure Robyn promised they would “make out like teenagers” after.

MORE ON:
Sister Wives

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Robyn Brown Admits Physical Dynamic With Kody Has Changed

Photo of Robyn Brown admitted she feels more free to be affectionate with Kody Brown following his split from his first three wives.
Source: TLC

Robyn Brown admitted she feels more free to be affectionate with Kody Brown following his split from his first three wives.

Later in the episode, Robyn reflected on how their dynamic has changed now that she doesn’t have to conceal PDA since he divorced his first three wives in their plural marriage, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown.

"Because of other wives, I've always just been really careful. Kody and I wouldn't be affectionate publicly, but now that it's just the two of us, we flirt a lot,” she told the cameras.

Kody Brown Faced Backlash for Favoring Robyn

Photo of Kody Brown faced backlash from fans for favoring Robyn Brown over his first three wives.
Source: TLC

Kody Brown faced backlash from fans for favoring Robyn Brown over his first three wives.

Kody has long faced backlash for favoring Robyn while still married to his other three wives – a dynamic that also strained his relationships with many of his 18 children.

“I should have had a stronger relationship with my children. I'm at a place in my life now where I'm very willing to say that I've been wrong,” the father-of-18 admitted during the November 6 episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. “My failures were because I didn't know about being a good dad and husband, and I thought I did. I really thought I did, and I misunderstood that. I did it wrong in so many ways, and I hated being blamed for it, and so it made me resistant to ownership.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.