‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Reveals His ‘Primary Motivation’ for Finding a Second Wife

Sister Wives star Kody Brown and his wife, Robyn Brown, are considering rejoining polygamy. Although the couple was divided on the decision, the father-of-18 explained during the Season 20 premiere the reason for wanting to add another wife to his family. "There's something I want maybe more than you do,” Kody, 56, told his spouse during the Sunday, September 29, episode.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown Discussed Adding Another Wife

Source: TLC Robyn Brown and Kody Brown discussed the possibility of adding another wife to their family.

"My primary motivation, I'm afraid at this state in my life, would be ... yeah, just how good looking she is," he explained, alluding to sexual intimacy. "I'm not kidding.” Kody was previously married to three women — Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown — before Robyn, 46, joined the polygamist family in 2010. As of 2025, Kody remains married only to Robyn after his splits from his first three wives. The discussion of a potential new wife began earlier in the episode after a relative asked the couple if they were still practicing plural marriage.

Robyn Brown Turned Down Potential Suitors

Source: TLC Robyn Brown declined previous marriage offers that didn't offer polygamy.

"I wasn't quite sure what to say to him," Robyn replied. "I didn't want to speak for you. I feel like if this is still something that's a part of me, then wouldn't I live it?" The businessman recounted how before they met, his wife had previously "turned down qualified, worthy individuals for marriage because they weren't going to live plural marriage."

Robyn Brown Saw 'Value' in Polygamy

Source: TLC Robyn Brown admitted she saw 'value' in adding another wife to their family.

"If I'd have been pursuing you and I didn't have other wives, how would you have treated it?" he asked, to which she said she would’ve said the “same thing.” Robyn admitted she saw “a value” in continuing to embrace plural marriage, telling the cameras if "there was somebody who was really supportive and really wanted to work and really wanted a relationship with me as well as with you, not just you, and then we had a guarantee that it was going to be OK and it was going to be wonderful and it was going to be what I always dreamed it was supposed to be," she would consider it. Kody acknowledged there would be “no guarantee” the arrangement would work, with him firmly stating, “I'm just not interested in having the drama in my life of another woman.”

Robyn and Kody Agreed to Monogamy

Source: TLC Robyn and Kody agreed they were 'done' with polygamy.