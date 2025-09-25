Sister Wives' Meri Brown Reveals What She Wants in a Man While Entering the Speed Dating Scene

Article continues below advertisement

Sister Wives star Meri Brown knows exactly what she’s looking for in a partner as she enters the speed dating scene. “I'm interested in finding somebody who is kind, who is outgoing, who is super confident with who he is,” Brown, 54, explained in a teaser for the Sunday, September 28, episode of Sister Wives. “I would love to find somebody who's tall, like 6 feet or taller would be awesome. Somebody who has like really good, kind eyes.”

Meri Brown Lists Her Ideal Man

Source: MEGA Kody Brown remains only married to Robyn Brown.

Meri is entering the speed dating scene after splitting from Kody Brown in 2023, after more than 30 years of marriage. Meri was previously one of Kody’s four wives, alongside Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown. As of 2025, Kody, 56, has split from his first three wives and remains married only to Robyn, 46. “Listen, if somebody doesn't like me and all my snort laughter, then they just aren't going to get me,” Meri joked in an interview with producers. “Then they're just not my person.”

Kody Brown Joked About Meri's 'Snort' Laugh

Source: TLC Kody Brown joked about his ex-wife's 'snort' laugh.

The father-of-18 chimed in about his ex-wife in a confessional, telling the cameras, “I think humor in any case, I don’t care if you f--- when you laugh accidentally. I don’t have a problem with Meri’s snort laugh.” Both Janelle, 56, and Christine, who remarried in 2023, were asked their thoughts on speed dating, with the former sister wives agreeing they wouldn’t go that route when looking for love.

Christine Brown Chimed in on Speed Dating

Source: TLC Christine Brown shared her thoughts on speed dating.

“No, I have never even thought about doing speed dating. Just too stressful. It’s too big a group and it’s way too noisy,” Christine, 53, explained, with Janelle adding, “I have to meet them organically. I’m not going on any apps. I’m not speed dating. I’m not letting anyone set me up. Nothing.” Meri had a more optimistic approach to dating, explaining that it was teaching her how to “trust” herself. Although she’s exploring her new single status, the TLC alum recently addressed the controversy surrounding why she hasn’t changed her last name from Brown despite her divorce from Kody.

Meri Brown Addressed Using Kody's Last Name

Source: TLC Meri Brown responded to backlash for using the last name Brown.