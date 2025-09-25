or
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Reveals What She Wants in a Man While Entering the Speed Dating Scene

Photo of Meri Brown
Source: TLC

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown knows exactly what she’s looking for in a partner as she enters the speed dating scene following her split from Kody Brown.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 25 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Sister Wives star Meri Brown knows exactly what she’s looking for in a partner as she enters the speed dating scene.

“I'm interested in finding somebody who is kind, who is outgoing, who is super confident with who he is,” Brown, 54, explained in a teaser for the Sunday, September 28, episode of Sister Wives. “I would love to find somebody who's tall, like 6 feet or taller would be awesome. Somebody who has like really good, kind eyes.”

Meri Brown Lists Her Ideal Man

Photo of Kody Brown remains only married to Robyn Brown.
Source: MEGA

Kody Brown remains only married to Robyn Brown.

Meri is entering the speed dating scene after splitting from Kody Brown in 2023, after more than 30 years of marriage. Meri was previously one of Kody’s four wives, alongside Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown. As of 2025, Kody, 56, has split from his first three wives and remains married only to Robyn, 46.

“Listen, if somebody doesn't like me and all my snort laughter, then they just aren't going to get me,” Meri joked in an interview with producers. “Then they're just not my person.”

Kody Brown Joked About Meri's 'Snort' Laugh

Photo of Kody Brown joked about his ex-wife's 'snort' laugh.
Source: TLC

Kody Brown joked about his ex-wife's 'snort' laugh.

The father-of-18 chimed in about his ex-wife in a confessional, telling the cameras, “I think humor in any case, I don’t care if you f--- when you laugh accidentally. I don’t have a problem with Meri’s snort laugh.”

Both Janelle, 56, and Christine, who remarried in 2023, were asked their thoughts on speed dating, with the former sister wives agreeing they wouldn’t go that route when looking for love.

MORE ON:
Sister Wives

Christine Brown Chimed in on Speed Dating

Photo of Christine Brown shared her thoughts on speed dating.
Source: TLC

Christine Brown shared her thoughts on speed dating.

“No, I have never even thought about doing speed dating. Just too stressful. It’s too big a group and it’s way too noisy,” Christine, 53, explained, with Janelle adding, “I have to meet them organically. I’m not going on any apps. I’m not speed dating. I’m not letting anyone set me up. Nothing.”

Meri had a more optimistic approach to dating, explaining that it was teaching her how to “trust” herself. Although she’s exploring her new single status, the TLC alum recently addressed the controversy surrounding why she hasn’t changed her last name from Brown despite her divorce from Kody.

Meri Brown Addressed Using Kody's Last Name

Photo of Meri Brown responded to backlash for using the last name Brown.
Source: TLC

Meri Brown responded to backlash for using the last name Brown.

“I have had the conversation many times with my best friend and some other people too,” Meri explained during an appearance on the “I Do, Part 2” podcast on September 12. “Right now, I’m not going to."

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner explained that her maiden name didn’t roll off the tongue as easily and was used to Brown since she’d had it for nearly 40 years.

“There’s a lot of R’s in it, and it’s really hard to say," she explained of her maiden name, Meri Barber. "Brown is a h--- of a lot easier.”

