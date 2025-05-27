Sister Wives' Meri Brown Declares: 'I'm Not Going to Be Robyn' in Fiery Response to Kody's Unfair Comparison

Meri Brown from Sister Wives fired back at ex-husband Kody Brown's unfair comparison of his current wife, Robyn Brown, to his former spouses.

Sister Wives host Sukanya Krishnan shared that Kody, 56, desired to elevate each wife to experience the same "divine love" he shared with Robyn, 46. Meri, 54, didn't mince words in her reaction, and made it clear she will not be defined by anyone else.

"I don't think that's fair for him to even say," Meri remarked. "Because we're all supposed to be Robyn? I'm sorry, I am Meri. I'm not going to be Robyn. I don't want to be Robyn. I'm gonna be my own individual person. I don't want to be her."