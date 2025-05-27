Sister Wives' Meri Brown Declares: 'I'm Not Going to Be Robyn' in Fiery Response to Kody's Unfair Comparison
Meri Brown from Sister Wives fired back at ex-husband Kody Brown's unfair comparison of his current wife, Robyn Brown, to his former spouses.
Sister Wives host Sukanya Krishnan shared that Kody, 56, desired to elevate each wife to experience the same "divine love" he shared with Robyn, 46. Meri, 54, didn't mince words in her reaction, and made it clear she will not be defined by anyone else.
"I don't think that's fair for him to even say," Meri remarked. "Because we're all supposed to be Robyn? I'm sorry, I am Meri. I'm not going to be Robyn. I don't want to be Robyn. I'm gonna be my own individual person. I don't want to be her."
While she expressed happiness for Kody and Robyn, Meri called Kody's statements "unfair."
Sukanya pushed for a deeper conversation, suggesting that Kody's affections could be "equal but different."
Meri shot back, "Only if he accepts Meri, and he didn't accept Meri. He didn't for the past 12 or 14 years, or maybe even more."
Meri, who became Kody's first wife in April 1990, witnessed his marriages to Janelle, 56, in 1993 and Christine, 53, in 1994. Robyn came into the picture in 2010 when Kody entered a spiritual marriage with her. To facilitate marrying Robyn legally, Kody divorced Meri in December 2014. The tension in their relationship escalated, culminating in Meri confirming their split in December 2022.
Reflecting on Kody's annoyance with Christine, Meri stated, "It just doesn't make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine… We didn't consult, we didn't talk, she just made the decision, and then he says, 'No, I don't consider myself married to Meri.' Like, he just made the decision. I've never heard him say that to me."
Janelle, who also ended her relationship with Kody in December 2022, weighed in on the situation. "Would've been nice if he communicated that," she said about Kody's desire to love his other wives in the same way he loves Robyn.
Janelle added: "Maybe that's revisionist history now, too. He's trying to be like, 'Well I tried, I wanted to, but they just didn't want to come along.' He never talked about that with me."
Kody, however, insisted on his statements about Robyn's "unique love" during a Sisters Wives sneak peek shared by People on May 22.
"You find higher love, and then everybody just slaps you down for it?" he said. "I'll tell you what. There's a divine aspect about my relationship with Robyn, and we have been b---- slapped for it."
Clearly passionate about his feelings, Kody added, "I love this woman and I want peace in this relationship, but I'm to the point where I'm walking around flipping two birds because I am so sick and tired of being guilted for loving Robyn."