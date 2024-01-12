Six Celebrity A-Listers Who Love a Little Bit of Casino Action
A trip to a casino can be a thrilling experience. The glitz and glamor, the range of games, and the chance to win huge sums of money are a potent mix - and one that doesn’t just tempt us mere mortals. Plenty of celeb A-listers love experiencing some casino action, too.
1. Matt Damon - Poker King
The Hollywood superstar is a professional poker and blackjack player: he got the gambling bug while filming the 1998 movie Rounders, about the underground world of high-stakes poker playing. Learning the ropes from pro player Johnny Chan for the role, Damon went on to become a serious contender in real life and has competed in a variety of major tournaments, including the World Series of Poker.
2. Paris Hilton - Anonymous Heiress
While heiress Paris Hilton is known to love a night out at a Las Vegas casino - and has reportedly won $30,000 in a single night of gambling - she’s also a fan of the best online casinos, where she can play anonymously. Given that, in the past, the socialite has been banned from Vegas’ Wynn Casino, having an online option is probably for the best.
3. Madonna - Roulette Rebel
Madonna is known to be so partial to a spin of the roulette wheel that she’s jetted off to the Bellagio at a moment’s notice to place a bet. While she’s a regular casino visitor, she’s rarely seen on the floor, preferring to frequent casinos’ private rooms, where she can enjoy gambling on her favorite game without pesky fans asking for autographs.
4. Brad Pitt - Betting Big
Like Matt Damon, it’s a case of art imitating life: Brad Pitt starred as Danny Ocean in the movie Ocean’s 11, about a gang who plan an audacious heist at a Las Vegas casino. While the Hollywood star keeps his real-life casino action above board, he is known for betting big. Pitt’s favorite casino games include blackjack, roulette, and poker. In terms of the latter, he’s such a big fan of the card game that he’s previously hosted celeb charity poker tournaments.
5. Tobey Maguire - Gambling Spidey Sense
Well, not always. In fact, the A-list actor once lost $130,000 in a single hand of poker. Maguire remains a huge fan of the game, however, and can regularly be found gambling at casinos around the world. As well as poker, he’s partial to a game of blackjack and has been known to give tips on the game to friends.
6. Pamela Anderson - A Match Made in Gaming Heaven
Pamela Anderson loves visiting casinos so much that she met her ex-husband, Rick Saloman, at such an establishment while playing poker. Legend goes that Anderson agreed to wed Saloman as a result of a lost bet! The star is a regular visitor of some of the most exclusive casinos in Las Vegas and loves to try her luck at blackjack and roulette as well as poker. Whether she’ll find further husbands around the card table is open to debate.