Six Celebrity A-Listers Who Love a Little Bit of Casino Action

A trip to a casino can be a thrilling experience. The glitz and glamor, the range of games, and the chance to win huge sums of money are a potent mix - and one that doesn’t just tempt us mere mortals. Plenty of celeb A-listers love experiencing some casino action, too.

1. Matt Damon - Poker King

The Hollywood superstar is a professional poker and blackjack player: he got the gambling bug while filming the 1998 movie Rounders, about the underground world of high-stakes poker playing. Learning the ropes from pro player Johnny Chan for the role, Damon went on to become a serious contender in real life and has competed in a variety of major tournaments, including the World Series of Poker.