Skin Care Expert and Social Media Influencer Reaches New Milestone With Half a Million Subscribers

Chris Gibson, author and skin care expert, announces reaching a new milestone with his social media presence that has gained half a million subscribers across his Youtube channel and Instagram profile since starting his social media presence three years ago.

On his channels, Gibson uses his professional expertise to share his knowledge of skin care products and routines, which he has acquired over 36 years, to help people find the right methods and products they can use as individuals to maintain healthy skin. He consistently reviews skin care products and their ingredients and shares how they worked for him.

Gibson’s social media channels grew from an online community he created called Skin So Fabulous where users can interact with one another and share information about skin care. Gibson’s skin care journey began when he was still a teenager suffering with severe acne. He found that typical prescription medicines weren’t doing anything to help his skin, so he was forced to look to alternatives such as an improved diet and different skin care products which led to his skin clearing up.