Skin Care Expert and Social Media Influencer Reaches New Milestone With Half a Million Subscribers
Chris Gibson, author and skin care expert, announces reaching a new milestone with his social media presence that has gained half a million subscribers across his Youtube channel and Instagram profile since starting his social media presence three years ago.
On his channels, Gibson uses his professional expertise to share his knowledge of skin care products and routines, which he has acquired over 36 years, to help people find the right methods and products they can use as individuals to maintain healthy skin. He consistently reviews skin care products and their ingredients and shares how they worked for him.
Gibson’s social media channels grew from an online community he created called Skin So Fabulous where users can interact with one another and share information about skin care. Gibson’s skin care journey began when he was still a teenager suffering with severe acne. He found that typical prescription medicines weren’t doing anything to help his skin, so he was forced to look to alternatives such as an improved diet and different skin care products which led to his skin clearing up.
As Gibson continued to expand his knowledge on nutrition, skin care products and their ingredients he decided it was time to write his first book, “Acne Free in Three Days,” which became highly successful and gained him radio and television appearances for almost five years. He appeared on major news networks throughout the United States and Canada. Gibson says his first book connected with people throughout the country because they shared similar experiences as him.
“When I wrote the first book it hit a nerve with thousands of people because they had tried so many different things to help clear their acne but they had no success, and the basis of the book is still a large part of what I do today,” says Gibson. “With the social media channels I share my experiences with skin care as I grow older and I’m able to connect with younger and older audiences.”
As Gibson continues to grow his social media presence he says his goal is to become a leading resource on Youtube for people who are interested in skincare and holistic approaches to health.
“I want to continue growing the number of subscribers I have so that I can help as many people as possible. I’d like to do more television appearances and I am currently working towards the release of my next book. I love what I have been able to do, and I want to keep learning while sharing the information I gain with people all over the world.”