SkinnyDipped's Mother-Daughter Powerhouse Reinvents Snacking — Celebs Can't Get Enough of the New Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites

June 23 2025, Published 1:47 a.m. ET

Move over protein bars — there’s a new snack obsession sweeping the globe. SkinnyDipped, the women-founded brand that’s redefining indulgence, is having a major moment with celebrities and wellness insiders alike. With over $100 million in sales and a dedicated wellness following, founders Val and Breezy Griffith are proving that better-for-you snacking can actually taste amazing — and their newest launch might be their boldest yet.

SkinnyDipped’s latest innovation flips the script on traditional chocolate snacks.

SkinnyDipped’s latest innovation flips the script on traditional chocolate snacks. Their Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites deliver the perfect coconut-forward indulgence: crunchy almonds wrapped in a whisper-thin dark chocolate shell with plenty of real coconut — and only 3 grams of sugar per serving. No artificial sweeteners. No sugar alcohols. Just clean, crave-worthy snacking.

  • Bold Flavor, Less Sugar: Just 3g of sugar per serving

  • Guilt-Free Indulgence: No artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols

  • Clean Credentials: Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Kosher

Celebrities also can't get enough! Fans include Kim Kardashian, Alix Earle, Brooks Nader, Post Malone, Chace Crawford, Camila Mendes, Steve Aoki, Mark Wahlberg, DJ Pauly D, Tan France and many more.

The snacks are guilt-free!

Founded by mother-daughter duo Val and Breezy, SkinnyDipped was born out of a simple kitchen project that quickly became a snack revolution. Determined to offer something better than the sugar-loaded, over-processed options on the market, they created their proprietary thin-dipped technique — delivering the perfect balance of rich chocolate and roasted nuts.

Beyond creating delicious snacks, SkinnyDipped has built a business rooted in impact:

  • Women-Founded, Women-Led: Empowering female entrepreneurs and leaders

  • Fair Trade Certified: Ethically sourcing ingredients to support global farming communities

  • Giving Back: Supporting the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative to empower youth leadership worldwide

The Lineup: Guilt-Free Indulgence for Every Craving

From their original Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds to fan-favorites like Salted Caramel Cashews and Peanut Butter Cups, SkinnyDipped’s full product line proves that snacking doesn’t have to mean sacrificing flavor — or your wellness goals.

