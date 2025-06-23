SkinnyDipped's Mother-Daughter Powerhouse Reinvents Snacking — Celebs Can't Get Enough of the New Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites

Founded by mother-daughter duo Val and Breezy, SkinnyDipped was born out of a simple kitchen project that quickly became a snack revolution. Determined to offer something better than the sugar-loaded, over-processed options on the market, they created their proprietary thin-dipped technique — delivering the perfect balance of rich chocolate and roasted nuts.

Beyond creating delicious snacks, SkinnyDipped has built a business rooted in impact:

Women-Founded, Women-Led: Empowering female entrepreneurs and leaders

Fair Trade Certified: Ethically sourcing ingredients to support global farming communities

Giving Back: Supporting the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative to empower youth leadership worldwide

The Lineup: Guilt-Free Indulgence for Every Craving

From their original Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds to fan-favorites like Salted Caramel Cashews and Peanut Butter Cups, SkinnyDipped’s full product line proves that snacking doesn’t have to mean sacrificing flavor — or your wellness goals.