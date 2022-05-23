Skye Yayoi Drynan Releases Debut Single 'Skye’s The Limit' Alongside Surprise Cameo In The Season Two Finale of Netflix’s 'Bling Empire'

It has been a busy week for Drynan, who also appeared in the season two finale episode of Netflix’s hit series Bling Empire. Several cast members attended and walked the runway at her ‘House of Skye’ runway show for the brand’s ‘Phoenix Rising’ collection at Los Angeles Fashion Week. The Bling Empire series focuses on the lives of wealthy Asian-American socialites based in the Los Angeles area, described as real-life Crazy Rich Asians. House of Skye’s Phoenix Rising collection featured stunning corsets, structured suits and men’s metallic jackets, as well as the label’s popular Sexy Back Bra.

From humble beginnings, Drynan is known for being a successful entrepreneur, inventor and investor, having worked in many different fields, including the finance, biotechnology and fashion industries. After graduating from Wellesley College, Drynan worked at Putnam Investments for several years while taking a genetic engineering course at Harvard University and spending two nights per week at MIT labs. This ignited her passion for biotechnology innovation.

Her namesake label, House of Skye, has been seen on major celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Paris Hilton, Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, Kevin Jonas and more. This modern fashion brand merges the worlds of technology and fashion quite effortlessly. One of the most popular pieces in the collection, the Sexy Back Bra, is designed to pair well with any silhouette while comfortably molding to a woman’s body. With patents in more than 111 countries and many more pending, this popular bra has 22 adjustable straps that are both supportive and comfortable.