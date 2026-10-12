Adult Star Skylar Mae Reveals She'd Date a Man Earning Just $30K a Year Despite Making $1 Million a Month: 'They Just Need to Be Ambitious'
Oct. 12 2026, Updated 5:22 p.m. ET
Skylar Mae makes millions from OnlyF---, but she isn't looking for a wealthy man to match her bank account.
The 23-year-old creator, who earns more than $1 million a month, says she'd happily date someone making just $30,000 a year.
Skylar Mae Doesn't Care About a Man's Salary
"I would 100% date someone who earns significantly less than me," Mae exclusively shared with OK!. "They just need to be ambitious, working towards a goal, and have a good career."
"I'll be happy as long as they're a good human, they're happy every day, they're working, and they're very motivated in life," she added.
The online star added that financial responsibility matters more to her than how much someone earns.
"I just hope they're a good person and they're smart with their money," Mae shared. "Are you investing? Do you have a savings account? That stuff is more important to me than honestly anyone's tax bracket."
Skylar Mae Would Date a Man Making $30K a Year
The performer went on, "I think it's super important to have your own motivation that gets you out of bed every morning. I think that's what humans run off. Do you have something you're trying to achieve every single day?"
"It's very important that they have their own goals and ambitions, even if they don't make nearly as much as I do. They could be making $30,000 a year," she revealed.
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Skylar Mae Won't Shrink Herself for a Man
Mae said she doesn't want money to become the defining factor in a relationship.
"Yes and no," she said when asked whether her earnings make dating harder. "I don't put money into who I'm looking for in a partner, so I would hope someone wouldn't view me as, 'How much money do you make in a month?'"
The online creator also revealed that no man has, surprisingly, admitted to feeling intimidated by her success.
"But I feel like the type of men that I go for in general wouldn't be insecure, so I think that plays a huge role in it. I think they love how ambitious and motivated I am every day," Mae expressed.
"I'm very headstrong, I'm a bull, I'm a Taurus," she continued. "If someone was insecure about that, then they're probably not my person."
'They Need to Have Goals'
Mae said she wouldn't rule out financially supporting a boyfriend.
"I don't mind doing that, but they do need to have a job or just something that gets them out of bed every day," the performer shared. "They need to have goals."