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SNL's Michael Che Sparks Backlash With Dark Melania-Epstein Joke on 'Weekend Update'

Photo of Michael Che and Melania Trump.
Source: MEGA

Michael Che delivered a controversial joke during Saturday Night Live’s 'Weekend Update.'

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April 15 2026, Published 6:29 a.m. ET

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Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” once again found itself at the center of controversy after Michael Che delivered a joke about Melania Trump and Jeffrey Epstein that split the room, and the internet.

The moment came when Che referenced Melania’s recent public denial of any connection to Epstein, pivoting into a punchline that drew an immediate mix of laughter and audible groans from the audience.

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The Joke That Landed With a Thud

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Image of The punchline about Melania Trump drew mixed reactions.
Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE

The punchline about Melania Trump drew mixed reactions.

“First Lady Melania Trump made a rare public statement to deny reports that Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to Donald Trump,” Che began, before adding: “Because they actually met when Trump cracked open her shipping container."

The reaction was instant, and divided. While some audience members laughed, others groaned loudly, prompting Che himself to pause and chuckle at the response.

The joke referenced Melania’s recent statement addressing “lies” about her alleged ties to Epstein.

But the subject matter — touching on Epstein and, by extension, sexual exploitation — proved to be a volatile comedic target.

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Where Comedy Meets Sensitivity

Image of Audible groans followed the joke referencing Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE

Audible groans followed the joke referencing Jeffrey Epstein.

For critics, the discomfort wasn’t just about the joke itself, but what it seemed to center.

“As a survivor and a writer, I do not think that joking about sexual assault is ever OK,” says victims’ rights expert Jennifer Storm. She adds that while satire can be effective, “you can joke broadly about a horrible systematic response in a way that clearly illustrates that the joke is sarcasm in place of rightful anger.”

That distinction — between targeting systems of power versus the harm itself — is where many felt the joke faltered.

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The Line Between Risk and Misfire

Image of Critics questioned whether the joke crossed a line on sensitive topics.
Source: MEGA

Critics questioned whether the joke crossed a line on sensitive topics.

“With Epstein-adjacent material, the audience is asking not just ‘is this funny,’ but ‘who is this joke actually about,’” explains media analyst and crisis communications expert Kaivan Shroff. “That’s where things can break down.”

According to Shroff, audience reactions like groans are often telling.

“Audible groans usually signal that the audience understands the premise but doesn’t think the punchline merits going to that place,” he says. “On topics involving real harm, that gap reads as misjudgment rather than risk-taking.”

Why Some Jokes Stick and Others Don’t

Image of The segment reignited debate over comedy and real-world trauma.
Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE

The segment reignited debate over comedy and real-world trauma.

“It’s one thing to punch up at the rich and powerful but another to go for low hanging fruit or a joke that is too dark without being clever,” Shroff notes.

“Catharsis comes from precision…if the joke clearly targets power, hypocrisy, or timing, it lands,” he adds. “If it feels like it’s downplaying the scandal itself as the joke, it triggers immediate backlash.”

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