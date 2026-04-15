SNL's Michael Che Sparks Backlash With Dark Melania-Epstein Joke on 'Weekend Update'

Article continues below advertisement

Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” once again found itself at the center of controversy after Michael Che delivered a joke about Melania Trump and Jeffrey Epstein that split the room, and the internet. The moment came when Che referenced Melania’s recent public denial of any connection to Epstein, pivoting into a punchline that drew an immediate mix of laughter and audible groans from the audience.

Article continues below advertisement

The Joke That Landed With a Thud

Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE The punchline about Melania Trump drew mixed reactions.

“First Lady Melania Trump made a rare public statement to deny reports that Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to Donald Trump,” Che began, before adding: “Because they actually met when Trump cracked open her shipping container." The reaction was instant, and divided. While some audience members laughed, others groaned loudly, prompting Che himself to pause and chuckle at the response. The joke referenced Melania’s recent statement addressing “lies” about her alleged ties to Epstein. But the subject matter — touching on Epstein and, by extension, sexual exploitation — proved to be a volatile comedic target.

Article continues below advertisement

Where Comedy Meets Sensitivity

Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE Audible groans followed the joke referencing Jeffrey Epstein.

For critics, the discomfort wasn’t just about the joke itself, but what it seemed to center. “As a survivor and a writer, I do not think that joking about sexual assault is ever OK,” says victims’ rights expert Jennifer Storm. She adds that while satire can be effective, “you can joke broadly about a horrible systematic response in a way that clearly illustrates that the joke is sarcasm in place of rightful anger.” That distinction — between targeting systems of power versus the harm itself — is where many felt the joke faltered.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Line Between Risk and Misfire

Source: MEGA Critics questioned whether the joke crossed a line on sensitive topics.

“With Epstein-adjacent material, the audience is asking not just ‘is this funny,’ but ‘who is this joke actually about,’” explains media analyst and crisis communications expert Kaivan Shroff. “That’s where things can break down.” According to Shroff, audience reactions like groans are often telling. “Audible groans usually signal that the audience understands the premise but doesn’t think the punchline merits going to that place,” he says. “On topics involving real harm, that gap reads as misjudgment rather than risk-taking.”

Why Some Jokes Stick and Others Don’t

Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE The segment reignited debate over comedy and real-world trauma.